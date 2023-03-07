Red Cat Holdings, Inc.: Red Cat Holdings Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 and Provides Corporate Update

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat" or "Company"), a military technology company integrating robotic hardware and software to protect and support the war?ghter, reports its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2023 and provides a business update.

Operational Highlights:

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenues for the nine months ended January 31, 2023 were approximately $7.7 million, compared to approximately $5.1 million for the same period in fiscal 2022, representing an increase of more than 50% percent





Nearly 25% of fiscal 2023 revenues to date were generated from sales to U.S. government agencies





Cash and investments were approximately $25 million as of January 31, 2023





"The Teal 2 sUAS, with its new best-in-class thermal camera, is getting a great response from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, multiple NATO militaries, and federal law enforcement agencies," said Red Cat CEO Jeff Thompson. "Our sales pipeline is growing rapidly, and the first program of record for quad copters - U.S. Army SRR Tranche 2 - is on track."

"We are pleased to report year-to-date revenue growth of more than 50%," stated Joseph Hernon, Chief Financial Officer. "Orders from U.S. government agencies continue to increase and represented almost 25% of fiscal 2023 revenues to date. Notably, the government procurement process can be lengthy and challenging, but the U.S. government is often a long-term, recurring customer once these relationships are established."

Conference Call

CEO Jeff Thompson and CFO Joseph Hernon will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question- and-answer session.

Interested parties can listen to the conference call by dialing 1-866-777-2509 (within the U.S.) or 1-412-317-5413 (international). Callers should dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the start time and ask to be connected to the Red Cat conference call. Participants can also pre-register for the call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10176273/f61708f938

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast that can be accessed at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=mDUwADqI

A replay of the webcast will be available until June 7, 2023 and can be accessed through the above link or at www.redcatholdings.com. A telephonic replay will be available until March 21, 2023 by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 2893615.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a military technology company that integrates robotic hardware and software to provide critical situational awareness and actionable intelligence to on-the-ground warfighters and battlefield commanders. Its mission is to enhance the effectiveness and safety of military operations domestically and globally - and to "Dominate the Night." Red Cat's suite of solutions includes Teal Drones, developer of the Golden Eagle, a small unmanned system with the highest resolution imaging for nighttime operations, and Skypersonic, a leading provider of unmanned aircraft for interior spaces and other dangerous environments. Learn more at https://www.redcatholdings.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

RED CAT HOLDINGS Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) January 31, April 30,

2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and marketable securities $ 24,623,195 $ 48,875,184 Intangible assets including goodwill, net 27,400,124 27,837,281 Inventory, including deposits 12,602,568 5,602,955 Accounts receivable, net 2,063,872 495,506 Other 4,402,829 2,267,699 TOTAL ASSETS $ 71,092,588 $ 85,078,625 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,056,567 $ 2,541,171 Debt obligations 1,458,681 1,970,661 Warrant derivative liability 856,100 1,607,497 Other 828,273 1,043,624 Total liabilities 6,199,621 7,162,953 Stockholders' capital 109,256,147 106,885,000 Accumulated deficit/comprehensive loss (44,363,180 ) (28,969,328 ) Total stockholders' equity 64,892,967 77,915,672 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 71,092,588 $ 85,078,625





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) Three months ended January

31, Nine months ended January

31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 3,106,644 $ 1,856,751 $ 7,706,377 $ 5,116,741 Cost of goods sold 3,004,032 1,516,970 7,012,483 4,521,974 Gross Margin 102,612 339,781 693,894 594,767 Operating Expenses Operations 815,170 334,278 3,616,129 794,390 Research and development 1,302,008 811,288 3,189,692 1,548,983 Sales and marketing 1,208,037 238,624 2,542,037 524,642 General and administrative 1,514,504 1,337,183 4,551,706 3,264,071 Stock based compensation 788,691 782,123 2,790,958 2,066,146 Total operating expenses 5,628,410 3,503,496 16,690,522 8,198,232 Operating loss (5,525,798 ) (3,163,715 ) (15,996,628 ) (7,603,465 ) Other Expense (Income) Change in fair value of derivative liability (157,575 ) (1,026,466 ) (751,397 ) (1,299,527 ) Other, net 297,779 427,568 476,847 559,252 Other Expense (Income) $ 140,204 $ (598,898 ) $ (274,550 ) $ (740,275 ) Net loss $ (5,666,002 ) $ (2,564,817 ) $ (15,722,078 ) $ (6,863,190 ) Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.15 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 54,294,116 53,592,927 54,050,127 46,604,898





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) Nine months ended January 31, 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss $ (15,722,078 ) $ (6,863,190 ) Non-cash expenses 2,752,691 1,083,885 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (8,425,471 ) (6,259,810 ) Net cash used in operating activities (21,394,858 ) (12,039,115 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Proceeds from (purchases of) maturity of marketable securities, net 24,282,117 (48,446,302 ) Other, net (1,985,882 ) (67,715 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 22,296,235 (48,514,017 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Payments of debt obligations (498,576 ) (2,663,931 ) Proceeds from issuance of equity, net - 70,165,202 Payments from employee equity transactions (594,454 ) (113,959 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,093,030 ) 67,387,312 Net (decrease) increase in Cash (191,653 ) 6,834,180 Cash, beginning of period 4,084,815 277,347 Cash, end of period 3,893,162 7,111,527 Marketable securities 20,730,033 48,446,302 Cash and marketable securities $ 24,623,195 $ 55,557,829



