Landsea Homes Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights



Home sales revenue increased 25% year-over-year to $417.5 million

Total homes delivered increased 32% to 703 homes

Net income of $25.6 million, or $0.62 per diluted share



Full Year 2022 Highlights

Home sales revenue increased 49% to $1.4 billion

Total homes delivered increased 45% to 2,370 homes

Net income of $73.6 million, or $1.70 per diluted share

Year-end book value per share of $16.04

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded homebuilder, reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. For the quarter, the Company reported pretax income of $34.4 million, and net income of $25.6 million, or $0.62 per diluted share. Prior year reported pretax income was $49.2 million with net income of $38.4 million, or $0.83 per diluted share. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) for the quarter was $32.5 million or $0.81 per diluted share. For the corresponding prior year period, adjusted net income was $36.0 million, or $0.79 per diluted share.

Management Commentary

"2022 was a banner year for Landsea Homes as we generated total revenue of over $1.4 billion and earnings of $1.70 per diluted share, both records for our company." said John Ho, Chief Executive Officer of Landsea Homes. "We successfully grew our presence in key markets while expanding our home sales gross margin and maintaining a strong balance sheet. We also returned capital to shareholders through our share repurchase program and increased our book value per share by 20% to $16.04."

Mr. Ho continued, "While we produced record top and bottom-line results in 2022, our new order activity stalled in the second half of the year, due to the combination of rising mortgage rates and declining homebuyer confidence. These two factors led to a drop in new home sales and a spike in cancellations, which negatively impacted our net order results in the third and fourth quarters. However, we began to see sequential improvement in both new order activity and cancellations beginning in December, and this improvement continued into January and February, giving us renewed optimism as we head into the Spring selling season."

Fourth Quarter Operating Results

Total revenue increased 6.9% to $426.0 million compared to $398.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily driven by the performance of our Florida division and the delivery of units from our New York operations.

Total homes delivered increased 32% to 703 homes at an average sales price of $594,000 compared to 534 homes delivered at an average sales price of $624,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in deliveries was attributable to the larger contribution of our Florida operations, coupled with deliveries from New York.

Net new home orders were 88 homes with a dollar value of $57.5 million, an average sales price of $653,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 0.5 sales per active community. This compares to 440 homes with a dollar value of $313.1 million, an average sales price of $712,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 4.2 sales per active community in the prior year period. The decrease in new home orders was due to slowing demand related to the significant increase in interest rates which has created uncertainty with homebuyers and impacted affordability.

Home sales gross margin decreased to 19.0% from 21.5% in the prior year period. Adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) decreased to 23.4% compared to 25.0% in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to additional sales incentives used to close homes during the quarter, most notably in Arizona and California, partially offset by increased gross margins in Florida during the current quarter.

Net income attributable to Landsea Homes was $25.6 million compared to $38.4 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes (a non-GAAP measure) was $33.3 million compared to $36.8 million in the prior year period. Net income per share on a fully diluted basis was $0.62 compared to $0.83 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income per share (a non-GAAP measure) on a fully diluted basis increased to $0.81 compared to $0.79 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $53.9 million compared to $57.9 million in the prior year period.

Full Year 2022 Operating Results

Total revenue increased 41.4% to $1.4 billion compared to $1.0 billion for the full year 2021, primarily driven by the performance of our Florida division and the delivery of units from our New York operations.

Total homes delivered increased 45% to 2,370 homes at an average sales price of $588,000 compared to 1,640 homes delivered at an average sales price of $571,000 for the full year 2021. The increase in deliveries was attributable to the larger contribution of our Florida operations, coupled with deliveries from New York.

Net new home orders were 1,520 homes with a dollar value of $959.6 million, an average sales price of $631,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 2.4 sales per active community. This compares to 1,471 homes with a dollar value of $963.4 million, an average sales price of $655,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 3.8 sales per active community in the prior year. The increase in new home orders was due to growth in our Florida division while the decrease in ASP was due to a shift in the mix of homes from California to Florida.

Total homes in backlog decreased 33% to 670 homes with a dollar value of $380.9 million and an average sales price of $569,000 at December 31, 2022. This compares to 998 homes with a dollar value of $586.2 million and an average sales price of $587,000 at December 31, 2021.

Total lots owned or controlled at December 31, 2022, increased 33% to 11,593 compared to 8,740 at December 31, 2021, primarily due to the acquisition of Hanover Family Builders and additional lots under control in Texas. Additionally, we accelerated our asset-light strategy, controlling 54% of our lots at the end of 2022.

Home sales gross margin increased to 20.4% from 17.5% in the prior year. Adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) increased to 26.9% compared to 22.6% in the prior year. The increase was due to improved gross margins across the Company, particularly in our California and Florida segments, which were tempered in the fourth quarter.

Net income attributable to Landsea Homes increased to $73.6 million compared to $52.8 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes (a non-GAAP measure) increased to $123.3 million compared to $66.8 million in the prior year. Net income per share on a fully diluted basis increased to $1.70 compared to $1.14 in the prior year. Adjusted net income per share (a non-GAAP measure) on a fully diluted basis increased to $2.85 compared to $1.44 in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) increased to $208.0 million compared to $117.9 million in the prior year.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had total liquidity of $301.4 million consisting of cash and cash equivalents and cash held in escrow of $140.7 million as well as $160.7 million in availability under the Company's $675.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility. Total debt, net of issuance costs, was $505.4 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $461.1 million at December 31, 2021.

Landsea Homes' ratio of debt to capital was 41.6% at December 31, 2022 and the Company's net debt to total capitalization (a non-GAAP measure) was 30.0% at December 31, 2022.

Mr. Ho concluded, "From a macro perspective, we continue to see positive leading indicators for our industry. Unemployment rates remain at historically low levels, and the supply of existing homes for sale is constrained. There is a need for new homes in this country and particularly in the markets in which Landsea has a presence. As a result, we believe our company is well positioned to capitalize on the long-term trends in homebuilding industry thanks to our geographic footprint, our affordable product focus and the appeal of our High Performance Homes."

2023 Outlook

First quarter 2023

New home deliveries anticipated to be in a range of 400 to 445

Delivery ASPs expected to be in a range of $520,000 to $525,000

Home sales gross margins between 17% and 18% on a GAAP basis and between 21% and 22% on an adjusted basis.



Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 results.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The Company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live - in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, our expectations for future financial performance, business strategies or expectations for our business, including as they relate to anticipated effects of the business combination with LF Capital Acquisition Corporation on January 7, 2021 (the "Business Combination"). These statements constitute projections, forecasts, and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Landsea Homes cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Words such as "may," "can," "should," "will," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "look" or similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Specifically, forward-looking statements may include statements relating to:

the benefits of the Business Combination and the acquisitions of Vintage Estate and Hanover (the "Acquisitions");

the future financial performance of the Company;

changes in the market for Landsea Homes' products and services; and

other expansion plans and opportunities.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and our management's current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but not are limited to, the risk factors described by Landsea Homes in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this press release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from historical performance and include, but are not limited to:

the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability to integrate the combined businesses and the acquired business, and the ability of the combined business and the acquired business to grow and manage growth profitably;

costs related to continuing as a public company;

the ability to maintain the listing of Landsea Homes' securities on Nasdaq;

the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company;

changes in applicable laws or regulations;

the inability to launch new Landsea Homes products or services or to profitably expand into new markets;

the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors;

risks and uncertainties relating to the material weaknesses in our internal controls over financial reporting;

the possibility that additional information may arise that would require us to make further adjustments or revisions to our historical financial statements, report additional material weaknesses or delay the filing of our current financial statements; and

other risks and uncertainties indicated in Landsea Homes' SEC reports or documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Landsea Homes.

Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in deciding whether to invest in our securities. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Landsea Homes Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 123,634 $ 342,810 Cash held in escrow 17,101 4,079 Restricted cash - 443 Real estate inventories 1,093,369 844,792 Due from affiliates 3,744 4,465 Investment in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 41 470 Goodwill 68,639 24,457 Other assets 133,968 43,998 Total assets $ 1,440,496 $ 1,265,514 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 74,445 $ 73,734 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 149,426 97,724 Due to affiliates 884 2,357 Warrant liability - 9,185 Notes and other debts payable, net 505,422 461,117 Total liabilities 730,177 644,117 Commitments and contingencies Equity Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 42,110,794 issued and 40,884,268 outstanding as of December 31, 2022, 46,281,091 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 4 5 Additional paid-in capital 497,598 535,345 Retained earnings 158,348 84,797 Total stockholders' equity 655,950 620,147 Noncontrolling interests 54,369 1,250 Total equity 710,319 621,397 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,440,496 $ 1,265,514





Landsea Homes Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Home sales $ 417,481 $ 333,119 $ 1,392,750 $ 936,400 Lot sales and other 8,477 65,363 53,699 86,904 Total revenue 425,958 398,482 1,446,449 1,023,304 Cost of sales Home sales 337,984 261,398 1,108,204 772,575 Lot sales and other 10,775 51,202 51,321 68,131 Total cost of sales 348,759 312,600 1,159,525 840,706 Gross margin Home sales 79,497 71,721 284,546 163,825 Lot sales and other (2,298 ) 14,161 2,378 18,773 Total gross margin 77,199 85,882 286,924 182,598 Sales and marketing expenses 24,939 17,960 89,305 52,840 General and administrative expenses 18,591 24,440 89,325 70,266 Total operating expenses 43,530 42,400 178,630 123,106 Income from operations 33,669 43,482 108,294 59,492 Other income (expense), net 730 (41 ) (63 ) 3,886 Equity in net income (loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures 10 448 149 1,262 Gain (loss) on remeasurement of warrant liability - 5,335 (7,315 ) 2,090 Pretax income 34,409 49,224 101,065 66,730 Provision for income taxes 7,940 10,835 25,400 13,995 Net income 26,469 38,389 75,665 52,735 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 888 (10 ) 2,114 (51 ) Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 25,581 $ 38,399 $ 73,551 $ 52,786 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.63 $ 0.83 $ 1.71 $ 1.14 Diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.83 $ 1.70 $ 1.14 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 39,929,310 45,281,091 42,052,696 45,198,722 Diluted 40,065,480 45,380,155 42,199,462 45,250,718



Home Deliveries and Home Sales Revenue

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2022 2021 % Change Homes Dollar

Value ASP Homes Dollar

Value ASP Homes Dollar

Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 162 $ 73,631 $ 455 211 $ 83,366 $ 395 (23 )% (12 )% 15 % California 183 160,366 876 233 207,277 890 (21 )% (23 )% (2 )% Florida 340 154,348 454 80 32,585 407 325 % 374 % 12 % Metro New York 4 15,666 3,917 - - N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas 14 13,470 962 10 9,891 989 40 % 36 % (3 )% Total 703 $ 417,481 $ 594 534 $ 333,119 $ 624 32 % 25 % (5 )%





Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 % Change Homes Dollar

Value ASP Homes Dollar

Value ASP Homes Dollar

Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 613 $ 274,512 $ 448 771 $ 276,174 $ 358 (20 )% (1 )% 25 % California 572 502,583 879 617 553,957 898 (7 )% (9 )% (2 )% Florida 1,106 473,059 428 232 87,991 379 377 % 438 % 13 % Metro New York 47 111,424 2,371 - - N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas 32 31,172 974 20 18,278 914 60 % 71 % 7 % Total 2,370 $ 1,392,750 $ 588 1,640 $ 936,400 $ 571 45 % 49 % 3 %



Net New Home Orders, Dollar Value of Orders, and Monthly Absorption Rates

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

2021 % Change Homes Dollar

Value ASP Monthly

Absorption

Rate Homes Dollar

Value ASP Monthly

Absorption

Rate Homes Dollar

Value ASP Monthly

Absorption

Rate (dollars in thousands) Arizona (14 ) $ (11,049 ) $ 789 (0.3 ) 154 $ 70,567 $ 458 5.0 (109 )% (116 )% 72 % (106 )% California 38 23,951 630 1.2 209 183,943 880 5.7 (82 )% (87 )% (28 %) (79 )% Florida 58 30,367 524 0.6 62 29,490 476 2.6 (6 )% 3 % 10 % (77 )% Metro New York 3 11,671 3,890 3.3 12 24,169 2,014 4.0 (75 )% (52 )% 93 % (18 )% Texas(1) 3 2,556 852 1.0 3 4,892 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Total 88 $ 57,496 $ 653 0.5 440 $ 313,061 $ 712 4.2 (80 )% (82 )% (8 )% (88 )%

(1) The ASP calculation for our Texas segment for the three months ended December 31, 2021, as well as the percent changes from that period, are not meaningful due to cancellations exceeding sales as contracts were renegotiated. Our four new sales contracts during the three months ended December 31, 2021 had an ASP of $1,147 thousand.





Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021

% Change Homes Dollar

Value ASP Monthly

Absorption

Rate Homes Dollar

Value ASP Monthly

Absorption

Rate Homes Dollar

Value ASP Monthly

Absorption

Rate (dollars in thousands) Arizona 296 $ 143,371 $ 484 1.9 685 $ 284,474 $ 415 4.5 (57 )% (50 )% 17 % (58 )% California 395 354,656 898 3.2 631 563,922 894 4.6 (37 )% (37 )% - % (30 )% Florida(1) 786 380,396 484 2.5 138 65,046 471 1.9 470 % 485 % 3 % 32 % Metro New York 23 62,333 2,710 2.4 25 50,687 2,027 3.0 (8 )% 23 % 34 % (20 )% Texas(1)(2) 20 18,824 941 0.8 (8 ) (692 ) N/A (0.5 ) N/A N/A N/A (260 )% Total 1,520 $ 959,580 $ 631 2.4 1,471 $ 963,437 $ 655 3.8 3 % - % (4 )% (37 )%

(1) Monthly absorption rates for Florida and Texas in 2021 are based on eight months, for the time subsequent to the acquisition of Vintage in May 2021.

(2) The ASP calculation for our Texas segment in 2021, as well as the percent changes from that period, are not meaningful due to cancellations exceeding sales as contracts were renegotiated. Our seven new sales contracts during the period from acquisition to December 31, 2021 had an ASP of $1,121 thousand.



Average Selling Communities

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022

2021 % Change 2022

2021 % Change Arizona 15.7 10.3 52 % 12.7 12.6 1 % California 10.7 12.3 (13 )% 10.3 11.4 (10 )% Florida(1) 30.3 8.0 279 % 26.7 9.0 197 % Metro New York(2) 0.3 1.0 (70 )% 0.8 0.7 14 % Texas(1) 1.0 3.0 (67 )% 2.2 2.0 10 % Total 58.0 34.6 68 % 52.7 32.0 65 %

(1) Average selling communities calculations for Florida and Texas in 2021 are based on eight months, for the time subsequent to the acquisition of Vintage in May 2021.

(2) Metro New York began selling at one community in May 2021 and is no longer considered actively selling beginning November 2022 as the project winds up.



Backlog

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 % Change Homes Dollar

Value ASP Homes Dollar

Value ASP Homes Dollar

Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 105 $ 49,986 $ 476 422 $ 181,232 $ 429 (75 )% (72 )% 11 % California 79 78,446 993 256 226,376 884 (69 )% (65 )% 12 % Florida(1) 485 250,897 517 283 115,538 408 71 % 117 % 27 % Metro New York 1 1,597 1,597 25 50,687 2,027 (96 )% (97 )% (21 )% Texas - - N/A 12 12,348 1,029 N/A N/A N/A Total 670 $ 380,926 $ 569 998 $ 586,181 $ 587 (33 )% (35 )% (3 )%

(1) Backlog acquired in Florida at the date of the Hanover acquisition was 522 homes with a value of $228,097 thousand.





Lots Owned or Controlled

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Lots Owned Lots

Controlled Total Lots Owned Lots

Controlled Total % Change Arizona 2,187 1,992 4,179 3,274 1,124 4,398 (5 )% California 559 1,714 2,273 813 1,093 1,906 19 % Florida 2,530 1,521 4,051 966 457 1,423 185 % Metro New York 3 - 3 50 - 50 (94 )% Texas 4 1,083 1,087 45 918 963 13 % Total 5,283 6,310 11,593 5,148 3,592 8,740 33 %



Home Sales Gross Margins

Home sales gross margin measures the price achieved on delivered homes compared to the costs needed to build the home. In the following table, we calculate gross margins adjusting for interest in cost of sales, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results in accordance with GAAP. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe the below information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that indebtedness, impairments, and acquisitions have on our gross margins and allows for comparability to previous periods and competitors.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 % 2021 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 417,481 100.0 % $ 333,119 100.0 % Cost of home sales 337,984 81.0 % 261,398 78.5 % Home sales gross margin 79,497 19.0 % 71,721 21.5 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales 8,968 2.1 % 7,777 2.3 % Add: Inventory impairments - - % - - % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and inventory impairments 88,465 21.2 % 79,498 23.9 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 9,250 2.2 % 3,619 1.1 % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $ 97,715 23.4 % $ 83,117 25.0 %





Year Ended December 31, 2022 % 2021 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 1,392,750 100.0 % $ 936,400 100.0 % Cost of home sales 1,108,204 79.6 % 772,575 82.5 % Home sales gross margin 284,546 20.4 % 163,825 17.5 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales 40,192 2.9 % 33,328 3.6 % Add: Inventory impairments - - % - - % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and inventory impairments 324,738 23.3 % 197,153 21.1 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 50,412 3.6 % 14,588 1.6 % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $ 375,150 26.9 % $ 211,741 22.6 %



EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following tables present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management in evaluating operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax expense (benefit), (ii) interest expenses, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) inventory impairments, (v) purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, (vi) loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness, (vii) transaction costs related to the Merger and business combinations, (viii) the impact of income or loss allocations from our unconsolidated joint ventures, and (ix) loss on remeasurement of warrant liability. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest, effective tax rates, levels of depreciation and amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. The economic activity related to our unconsolidated joint ventures is not core to our operations and is the reason we have excluded those amounts. Accordingly, we believe this measure is useful for comparing our core operating performance from period to period. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Net income $ 26,469 $ 38,389 Provision for income taxes 7,940 10,835 Interest in cost of sales 9,152 7,861 Interest relieved to equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures - 211 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,104 2,153 EBITDA 44,665 59,449 Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 9,250 3,619 Transaction costs - 821 Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures, net of interest (10 ) (659 ) Gain on remeasurement of warrant liability - (5,335 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,905 $ 57,895





Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Net income $ 75,665 $ 52,735 Provision for income taxes 25,400 13,995 Interest in cost of sales 40,428 33,509 Interest relieved to equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures 70 1,267 Interest expense - 32 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,549 5,393 EBITDA 147,112 106,931 Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 50,412 14,588 Transaction costs 883 5,313 Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures, net of interest (219 ) (2,529 ) Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness 2,496 (4,266 ) Loss (gain) on remeasurement of warrant liability 7,315 (2,090 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 207,999 $ 117,947



Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income to Landsea Homes is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating and understanding our operating results without the effect of certain expenses that were historically pushed down by our parent company and other non-recurring items. We believe excluding these items provides a more comparable assessment of our financial results from period to period. Adjusted Net Income to Landsea Homes is calculated by excluding the effects of related party interest that was pushed down by our parent company, purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, the impact from our unconsolidated joint ventures, Merger related transaction costs, loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness, and loss on remeasurement of warrant liability, and tax-effected using a blended statutory tax rate. The economic activity related to our unconsolidated joint ventures is not core to our operations and is the reason we have excluded those amounts. We also adjust for the expense of related party interest pushed down from our parent company as we have no obligation to repay the debt and related interest.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 25,581 $ 38,399 Previously capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales 1,299 1,857 Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures (10 ) (448 ) Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 9,250 3,619 Gain on remeasurement of warrant liability - (5,335 ) Total adjustments 10,539 (307 ) Tax-effected adjustments(1) 7,726 (1,633 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 33,307 $ 36,766 Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 25,581 $ 38,399 Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares (624 ) (849 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 24,957 $ 37,550 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 33,307 $ 36,766 Less: adjusted undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares (813 ) (813 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 32,494 $ 35,953 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.63 $ 0.83 Diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.83 Adjusted earnings per share Basic $ 0.81 $ 0.79 Diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.79 Weighted shares outstanding Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic 39,929,310 45,281,091 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted 40,065,480 45,380,155

(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.





Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 73,551 $ 52,786 Previously capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales 5,130 11,670 Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures (149 ) (1,262 ) Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 50,412 14,588 Merger related transaction costs - 2,656 Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness 2,496 (4,266 ) Loss (gain) on remeasurement of warrant liability 7,315 (2,090 ) Total adjustments 65,204 21,296 Tax-effected adjustments(1) 49,755 14,004 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 123,306 $ 66,790 Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 73,551 $ 52,786 Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares (1,706 ) (1,161 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 71,845 $ 51,625 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 123,306 $ 66,790 Less: adjusted undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares (2,861 ) (1,469 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 120,445 $ 65,321 Earnings per share Basic $ 1.71 $ 1.14 Diluted $ 1.70 $ 1.14 Adjusted earnings per share Basic $ 2.86 $ 1.45 Diluted $ 2.85 $ 1.44 Weighted shares outstanding Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic 42,052,696 45,198,722 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted 42,199,462 45,250,718

(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.



Net Debt to Total Capital

The following table presents the ratio of debt to capital as well as the ratio of net debt to total capital which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio of debt to capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt, net of issuance costs, by total capital (sum of total debt, net of issuance costs, plus total equity).

The non-GAAP ratio of net debt to total capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt, net of issuance costs, less cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as well as cash held in escrow to the extent necessary to reduce the debt balance to zero) by total capital. Prior to the fourth quarter of 2022, we presented the non-GAAP ratio of net debt to net capital computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt by net capital (sum of net debt plus total equity). During the fourth quarter of 2022, we began presenting the non-GAAP ratio of net debt to total capital, which is consistent with the ratio presented by our peers. The most comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of debt to capital. We believe the ratio of net debt to total capital is a relevant financial measure for investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of our ability to obtain financing. We believe that by deducting our cash from our debt, we provide a measure of our indebtedness that takes into account our cash liquidity. We believe this provides useful information as the ratio of debt to capital does not take into account our liquidity and we believe that the ratio of net debt to total capital provides supplemental information by which our financial position may be considered.

See table below reconciling this non-GAAP measure to the ratio of debt to capital.