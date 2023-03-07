

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HanesBrands (HBI), the world's largest supplier of collegiate fan apparel, and the University of California, Los Angeles or UCLA, announced Tuesday a multi-year apparel agreement that gives HBI exclusive rights to design, manufacture and distribute high-quality, on-trend Bruins fanwear in the mass retail channel.



HanesBrands will develop exclusive collections featuring men's, women's, unisex, youth, infant and toddler fan apparel.



The agreement starts in 2024, ahead of the school's highly anticipated move to the Big Ten Conference, where it will compete to extend its record-breaking 120 NCAA team national championships.



UCLA joins 30 other top-tier schools with exclusive, mass-retail channel agreements with HanesBrands, including the University of Michigan, Clemson and Penn State.



In addition, more than a dozen leading universities have primary apparel partnerships with the company, including the University of Texas, The Ohio State University and the University of Georgia.



The agreement between HanesBrands and UCLA Trademarks and Licensing, an enterprise of Associated Students UCLA, follows a detailed analysis of the UCLA trademark licensing program and a competitive proposal process completed in conjunction with the university's exclusive licensing agent, CLC.



