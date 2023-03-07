Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Starke Nachrichten befeuern die Rallye bei NuGen Medical!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.03.2023 | 14:30
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Monthly Factsheet - February 2023

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Monthly Factsheet - February 2023

PR Newswire

London, March 7

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Monthly Newsletter

7 March 2023

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited ("AJGF") has published its monthly newsletter to the end of February 2023. Please follow the link below to access the fact sheet, which will also be available to download from the Company's website:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2017580/Atlantis_Japan_Growth_Fund_Newsletter__2023_02___1.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
HH61@ntrs.com
+44 (0) 1481 745000

Quaero Capital LLP
Investorservices.uk@quaerocapital.com
+44 (0) 20 7747 5778

Website: https://www.atlantisjapangrowthfund.com/literature

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.