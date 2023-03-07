Cuentas, Inc.: Cuentas Closes on Lakewood Equity Transaction

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) (NASDAQ:CUENW) ("Cuentas"), a leading fintech provider of mobile financial app and payment solutions has closed on the previously announced transaction to acquire an equity position in Lakewood Village, the first sustainable rental housing project developed in the US using a patented MCFR Mineral Composite Fiber Reinforced Construction Technology that has been approved for hurricane-prone areas as such in Florida.

Cuentas took an equity stake in the Lakewood Village project, which is an affordable multi-family real estate development located in Lake Worth, Palm Beach County, Florida, consisting of 96 apartments that are 2 and 3 bedrooms. An independent appraisal has valued the project, once completed, at approx. $25M.

"Now that Cuentas has taken an equity position in Lakewood Village, we will strive to allow renters in this project and other projects to pay their rent, maintenance, utilities, etc. via the Cuentas Mobile App," stated Arik Maimon, Co-founder and CEO of Cuentas. "This is a continuation of the mega vision that the Cuentas Group has been working to develop and continues to expand." added Maimon.

"Cuentas management is extremely pleased to have taken this major step to invest in our first affordable housing projects", stated Co-founder and President, Michael De Prado. "Affordable rental projects will be more necessary as property values increase dramatically in many areas of Florida and working class employees are forced to leave due to skyrocketing rental rates", added De Prado.

