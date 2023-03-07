Naples, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2023) - Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: BLLB) subsidiary Jump Start Sports has sold its first three (3) Franchise territories, which include Greater Philadelphia, Bucks County, Montgomery County and parts of Delaware and Chester Counties. Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc. is a holding company in the Youth Sports & Enrichment industry, a $19 Billion market with over 80 million participants every year in the United States. Jump Start Sports is a leader in youth sports camps & programs, and through its partnership with iFranchise, targets over 100 franchise units sold and operational by the end of the third year.

"Jump Start Sports' mission is to positively impact children's lives through participation in sports by nurturing core values like teamwork, sportsmanship, team-building and self-esteem. It gives kids the tools they need to reach their full potential, and we are excited to expand this impact throughout Greater Philadelphia and surrounding areas," said Tom Stackhouse, co-owner of the 3 new Jump Start Sports Franchises, along with his dad, Andy.

Rick Hart, founder and CEO, added, "Our charter Franchisees are the perfect fit for Jump Start Sports. They have a history of involvement in youth sports in their community and are committed to helping the next generation of children gain the skills necessary to thrive wherever their passions lead them. I'm excited to watch them expand the reach to provide more kids with a growth experience that's both fun and rewarding."

Franchising

Jump Start Sports plans to sell more than 15 Franchises in the next year, with a target of over 100 units sold and operational by the end of the third year. It has partnered with iFranchise, a leading franchise consulting business, and Quarles & Brady, a preeminent franchise law firm, to assist in its growth plans. According to its FDD, a Jump Start Sports Franchise costs $35,000 per territory, with an initial investment of $60,000 - $75,000 required by a Franchisee.

About JUMP START SPORTS

Jump Start Sports, founded in 2002, partners with schools and recreation departments to offer youth sports camps and programs that encourage an active and healthy lifestyle and empower kids through participation in football, soccer, basketball, baseball, lacrosse, cheerleading, volleyball and other sporting activities. It has served tens of thousands of children across communities in 5 states - Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and North Carolina. Jump Start Sports provides opportunities for children to develop physically, mentally and emotionally through participation in sports and other extracurricular activities.

About Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc.

Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with a focus on acquiring and growing businesses in Youth Sports & Enrichment industry, a $19 Billion market with over 80 million participants every year in the United States. In June 2022, Bell Buckle acquired a majority interest in Jump Start Sports LLC, a leader in youth sports camps & programs. In February 2023, Bell Buckle acquired the exclusive expansion rights of Technique Tigers Baseball Academy, a Trumbull, Connecticut baseball skill development academy for kids. Over the last 15 years, Technique Tigers has provided instruction to over 700 athletes, many of whom have gone on to play college and professional baseball. Its mission is to build strong young student athletes into healthy people who understand the importance of health, education, and discipline.

For more information, go to www.jumpstartsports.com, www.techniquetigers.com or www.bellbuckleholdings.com.

