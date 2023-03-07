Anzeige
WKN: A0HM5W ISIN: BMG5361W1047 Ticker-Symbol: LNH 
Frankfurt
07.03.23
08:02 Uhr
6,550 Euro
-0,200
-2,96 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6006,75014:58
6,6506,70014:58
PR Newswire
07.03.2023 | 14:42
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 7

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company") or ("LHL")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

7 March 2023

Hamilton, Bermuda

The Company announces that on 6 March 2023, Irene McDermott Brown, Non-Executive Director, purchased 5,054 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company at £5.9327 per share.

Following this transaction, Irene McDermott Brown has an interest in the Company of 5,054 common shares, representing 0.0021% of the Total Voting Rights in the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameIrene McDermott Brown
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameLancashire Holdings Limited
b)LEI5493002UNUYXLHOWF752
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: BMG5361W1047
b)Nature of the transaction Purchase of common shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£5.93275,054
d)Aggregated information
Aggregate Volume
Price
5,054
£29,983.87
e)Date of the transaction2023-03-06
f)Place of the transaction(XLON) London Stock Exchange

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification

Christopher Head
Company Secretary
7 March 2023		+44 20 7264 4145
chris.head@lancashiregroup.com
© 2023 PR Newswire
