LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company") or ("LHL")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

7 March 2023

Hamilton, Bermuda

The Company announces that on 6 March 2023, Irene McDermott Brown, Non-Executive Director, purchased 5,054 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company at £5.9327 per share.

Following this transaction, Irene McDermott Brown has an interest in the Company of 5,054 common shares, representing 0.0021% of the Total Voting Rights in the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Irene McDermott Brown 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lancashire Holdings Limited b) LEI 5493002UNUYXLHOWF752 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common Shares of US$0.50 each



ISIN: BMG5361W1047 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of common shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £5.9327 5,054 d) Aggregated information

Aggregate Volume

Price

5,054

£29,983.87 e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-06 f) Place of the transaction (XLON) London Stock Exchange

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification