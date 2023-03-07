Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Starke Nachrichten befeuern die Rallye bei NuGen Medical!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DPT0 ISIN: CNE100002FK9 Ticker-Symbol: 153A 
Frankfurt
07.03.23
08:08 Uhr
1,110 Euro
-0,020
-1,77 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.03.2023 | 15:00
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Guotai Junan Securities: Guotai Junan Futures Singapore starts formal operation

SHANGHAI, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guotai Junan Futures (Singapore) PTE. LTD., a wholly-owned company of Guotai Junan futures, started formal operation Tuesday, marking a key step forward of Guotai Junan Securities' business layout in Singapore futures market.

To strengthen market existence in Singapore, Guotai Junan Securities has set up asset management company and securities company in Singapore. As a new fulcrum for the cross-border financial development of Guotai Junan, the newly-established Guotai Junan Futures (Singapore) PTE. LTD. will gather high-quality resources of the whole group, and actively implement the regulatory requirements of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Besides, the company will deepen cooperation with Singapore Exchange (SGX) as well as other financial companies, and vigorously promote business synergy in futures derivatives, foreign exchange transactions, commodity trading, wealth management, etc., so as to provide customers with efficient round-the-clock business support and diversified investment channels to better meet their cross-border financial and global asset allocation needs.

In the future, Guotai Junan will accelerate its globalization strategic layout and make greater contributions to the high-quality development of Belt and Road Initiative and the promotion of the interconnection of China-Singapore capital markets.

At the launching ceremony, Guotai Junan Futures (Singapore) signed strategic cooperation agreements with Bank of China Singapore Branch and Saxo Capital Markets Singapore respectively.

Prior to the event, Guotai Junan cooperated with the SGX and released the Guotai Junan Enhanced All Weather Multi-Asset Index, which marks a new attempt of promoting Chinese assets and Chinese indices to go international.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/guotai-junan-futures-singapore-starts-formal-operation-301764584.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.