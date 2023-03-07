CubiCasa Welcomes Five More MLS Organizations to its Growing MLS Partnership Program

Nine MLSs have joined program since its launch late last year; CubiCasa continues to expand geographic footprint and national reach

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / CubiCasa , the global-reaching real estate software company, today announced that Montana Regional MLS , Valley MLS , South Tahoe Association of Realtors (STAOR) , Western Arizona MLS (WARDEX) and Omni MLS have joined the Company's MLS Partnership Program. Through the program, participating MLSs unlock unique benefits to strengthen the free floor plans produced by the CubiCasa app and deliver this tool to customers.

With the mission of putting a floor plan on every U.S. listing as the driving factor behind the creation of CubiCasa's MLS Partnership Program, the company now has agreements with prominent MLS organizations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Utah, Vermont and even Latin America.

"We're thrilled with the number of MLS organizations that have joined our program to provide their agents with the tools needed to succeed in today's evolving real estate environment," said Jeff Allen , president of CubiCasa. "As we continue to bolster our program offering, we welcome MLSs that are looking to provide their members with an easy-to-use, free floor plan tool that will help them better serve their customers. Together we can make floor plans the new standard on home listings across the U.S."

CubiCasa's MLS Partnership Program enables members to secure free floor plans from their scans, a discounted rate on optional add-on features, and access to an active directory of real estate photographers currently using CubiCasa. MLSs can also receive trustworthy and digitized property information to help reinforce the MLS as the center of making local real estate markets work effectively.

"Montana Regional MLS is pleased to be able to offer our subscribers an additional channel to create floor plans through our partnership with CubiCasa," said Justin Ponton , CEO of Montana Regional MLS. "We're confident that CubiCasa's user-friendly technology and quick turnaround will help our agents quickly and easily add floor plans to their listings."

Nine MLS organizations are now enrolled in CubiCasa's Partnership Program, which launched in December with the addition of PrimeMLS, an MLS serving more than 11,000 members throughout the Northeast. Most recently, CubiCasa announced a partnership with UtahRealEstate.com , one of the largest MLS organizations in the U.S., serving approximately 20,000 real estate professionals and nearly 96% of the REALTORS® in Utah.

The CubiCasa app is available for download in the App Store and Google Play Store . To learn more about CubiCasa's free floor plan scanning app, visit https://www.cubi.casa/ .

About CubiCasa

Headquartered in Oulu, Finland, CubiCasa is the global market leader in mobile indoor scanning and is known for its fast and easy-to-use floor plan app on the App Store and Google Play Store. CubiCasa's technology is used in 172 different countries and has helped create over 1 million floor plans to date. CubiCasa provides technology for the real estate, appraisal, and mortgage industries and is on a mission to digitize real estate. Learn more at https://www.cubi.casa/ .

