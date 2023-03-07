Fintech Sandbox Announces Global Lineup for Demo Day 9.0 to Showcase Fintech Innovations that Meet Today's Challenges

Nonprofit's Data Access Residency Features Startups Delivering Innovations in Artificial Intelligence, Personal Finance, SMB Financing, Wealth, Asset Management and More

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Fintech Sandbox , a nonprofit that provides early-stage startups around the world with free access to critical datasets and infrastructure, today announced the line-up for its free, virtual Demo Day 9.0 . For the first time, the event will be held over three days, from April 11-13, 2023. Eighteen startups - double the number featured in previous years - will showcase technologies and products built during their Data Access Residency.

This global group of fintech innovators comes from North America, Europe, Africa and Asia. They are working in areas including artificial intelligence, financial automation, digital banking, small business lending, capital markets, personal finance and wealth/asset management. The event will additionally feature key spotlights on emerging fintech trends from senior industry leaders.

"Today's emerging fintechs can improve industries on a global scale, and this year's Demo Day will shine a light on new technologies built for the future of financial services," said Kelly Fryer, Executive Director, Fintech Sandbox. "In a time when it's essential for financial products to match the complexities of our real lives, data is the fuel for these innovations. It's the building blocks for unbiased AI, building generational wealth, improved credit, more efficient industries, and much more."

Each demo day will feature six startups and address key themes. The agenda includes:

April 11: Artificial Intelligence and Institutional Investing As ChatGPT made the potential of generative AI mainstream and capital market trends are being covered on TikTok, hear from entrepreneurs who have been applying artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to the biggest challenges in fintech and capital markets.

April 12: Consumer and Personal Finance Recent economic uncertainty and rising prices at the stores have made personal financial security a global imperative. New innovations in consumer credit, wealth building, and financial education could create a path forward for millions .

April 13: Small and Medium-sized Businesses and Financial Infrastructure SMBs make up the vast majority of businesses and employment around the globe, but their financial needs are often overlooked. Additional niche fintech markets such as trade, public and nonprofit finance, and supply chains are being innovated by reimagining financial infrastructure, automation, and financing options enabling these sectors to grow and thrive.



The 18 fintechs include:

Act2 Financial (Boston, USA) - improving financial wellness for seniors

- improving financial wellness for seniors Ampli-fi.io (Larchmont, USA) - digitizing the underwriting of equipment loans for small businesses

- digitizing the underwriting of equipment loans for small businesses Astor (Cambridge, USA) - redefining portfolio management software for the retail investor

- redefining portfolio management software for the retail investor CAKE Capital (Toronto, Canada) - re-engineering and automating the process of originating, underwriting & servicing loans to SMBs

- re-engineering and automating the process of originating, underwriting & servicing loans to SMBs Calculum Inc. (Miami, USA) - leveraging advanced analytics and AI to help companies improve their financial supply chains

- leveraging advanced analytics and AI to help companies improve their financial supply chains CloudStrat (New York, USA) - a no-code platform for building, backtesting, and deploying systematic trading strategies

- a no-code platform for building, backtesting, and deploying systematic trading strategies CrossKudi (Wauwatosa, USA) - building the most trusted financial platform for the 47+ million immigrants in the United States

- building the most trusted financial platform for the 47+ million immigrants in the United States Finurja (Mumbai, India) - a virtual "fitbit" and personalized robo advisory platform that helps the "simple needs affluent" in non-metro India achieve their life goals

- a virtual "fitbit" and personalized robo advisory platform that helps the "simple needs affluent" in non-metro India achieve their life goals Fishtail.ai (Boston, USA) - a trade finance automation platform empowering freight forwarders and traders to finance the movement and procurement of goods for SMBs

- a trade finance automation platform empowering freight forwarders and traders to finance the movement and procurement of goods for SMBs Fluid Finance (Accra, Ghana) - helping smallholder farmers in Africa secure their income

- helping smallholder farmers in Africa secure their income Impactica Labs (New York, USA) - providing nonprofits and public institutions the fintech infrastructure needed to drive innovation and fortify access to the social safety net

- providing nonprofits and public institutions the fintech infrastructure needed to drive innovation and fortify access to the social safety net MarketReader (New York, USA) - providing clear, objective explanations of asset price movement in a way that is accessible to all types of investors

- providing clear, objective explanations of asset price movement in a way that is accessible to all types of investors Popstox (Boston, USA) - providing actionable financial social media insights for the enterprise

- providing actionable financial social media insights for the enterprise ProsperOn (Boston, USA) - eliminating financial stress and anxiety for young adults, that leverages simulation, gamification, and personalized storylines to teach financial literacy

- eliminating financial stress and anxiety for young adults, that leverages simulation, gamification, and personalized storylines to teach financial literacy Remynt (San Francisco, USA) - empowering consumers to rebuild their credit while resolving delinquent debt

- empowering consumers to rebuild their credit while resolving delinquent debt Scribe (London, England) - a data platform providing deep insights on private companies, powered by AI

- a data platform providing deep insights on private companies, powered by AI Theia Insights (Wilmington, USA) - generative AI for finance and thematic investing for institutional investors

- generative AI for finance and thematic investing for institutional investors TRaiCE Inc. (Schaumburg, USA) - AI-augmented early warning system that can detect risks to your lending portfolio

Sponsors for Demo Day 9.0 include Commonwealth , CrossCountry Consulting , EY , F-Prime Capital , Fidelity Labs , Goodwin , MassMutual , and Slalom .

For more information on joining as a startup, corporate sponsor, or data/infrastructure partner, please contact info@fintechsandbox.org , or visit https://fintechsandbox.org .

About Fintech Sandbox

Fintech Sandbox is a nonprofit that provides a leg-up for entrepreneurs around the world by providing free access to critical datasets and resources to build their early-stage fintech products through its Data Access Residency. Fintech Sandbox startups, in return, collaborate with current and past residents, sharing learnings and advancements that benefit the ecosystem. Participating startups - more than 290 thus far - pay no fees and no equity is taken. Boston Fintech Week and Mass Fintech Hub - a public-private partnership dedicated to making the Commonwealth a global leader in fintech - are initiatives under the Fintech Sandbox umbrella. For more information, please visit https://fintechsandbox.org and https://www.twitter.com/FintechSandbox .

Contact Info:

David Yaghutiel

408-449-6971

david@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: FinTech Sandbox

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/742352/Fintech-Sandbox-Announces-Global-Lineup-for-Demo-Day-90-to-Showcase-Fintech-Innovations-that-Meet-Todays-Challenges