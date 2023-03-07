Openly partners with Artigem's Streamline software as their personal property contents provider

BELLEVILLE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Artigem LLC (" Artigem "), the leading technology-enabled contents and jewelry service provider to the Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance industry, today announced a partnership with Openly , a next-generation insurance provider designed exclusively for and by independent agents offering cutting-edge technology and products. The partnership will allow Openly to leverage Artigem's personal property contents software, Streamline, to increase claim efficiency, speed, and accuracy.

"As a favored solution, Artigem's personal property contents solution, Streamline, is an automated contents claim management software that puts the adjuster in complete control over the entire claim life cycle," said Artigem's CEO, Kurt Artinger. "The focus of Streamline is to shorten the claim lifecycle, which reduces expenses and makes policyholders happier at the same time. In doing so, Artigem has streamlined everything in the personal property contents claim management workflow from initial inventory creation to handling receipts in a new innovative way. This level of automation will change the landscape in which the insurance industry is using contents claim software."

The partnership brings together two companies focused on leading-edge technology in the insurance industry. Using Artigem Streamline, Openly will be able to utilize features within the system to price out contents claims in half the time and at a more affordable cost. Policyholders have the ability to create inventories, track how their claim progresses, and receive a quicker settlement.

"Openly and Artigem share a commitment to innovation and we're thrilled to integrate Artigem's intuitive and user-friendly solution for automated content claims management as Openly continuously seeks to offer a market leading claims process that combines best in class technology with excellent service," said Openly's Vice President, Claims, Gina Reyes.

Having efficient contents claim management software is a growing need for all insurance providers. The options for effective and cost-efficient solutions are limited. For insurance providers in a never-ending search for a high-tech solution, Artigem Streamline has been a disrupter in the field and the collaboration between Openly and Artigem Streamline will allow for an utmost innovative contents solution partnership to date.

About Openly

Openly is a remote-first premium homeowner's insurance company. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage using advanced pricing models. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyinc .

About Artigem

Artigem is reimagining how carriers engage with contents claims. Since 2001, the company has implemented technology to provide efficient and accurate ways to process claims. Artigem Streamline is innovating contents claim technology by connecting carriers and third party vendors resulting in a smoother claims transaction for every party involved. By embracing these technological advancements internally and externally, Artigem will continue to expand its service offerings within the insurance industry and beyond. To learn more, visit www.artigem.com or linkedin.com/Artigem .

