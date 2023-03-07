DirectTrust Selected for Amazon Web Services Health Equity Initiative

DirectTrust will receive computing credits and technical expertise from Amazon Web Services for The DirectTrust Directory Improvement Initiative

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / DirectTrust, a non-profit healthcare industry alliance created to support secure, identity-verified electronic exchanges of protected health information, today announced that it has been selected as part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Health Equity Initiative, a $40 million, three-year commitment,supporting organizations that are developing solutions to advance health equity.

Through the initiative, AWS offers credits and customized technical expertise to selected organizations around the world that want to use AWS services to improve health outcomes and health equity in any of the following areas: 1) increasing access to health services for underserved communities; 2) addressing social determinants of health; 3) leveraging data to promote more equitable and inclusive systems of care; and 4) advancing equity in diagnostics and screening.

"We are proud to be selected by Amazon Web Services to join their Health Equity Initiative as we continue our mission of accelerating healthcare innovation that drives the secure exchange of protected health information," said Scott Stuewe, DirectTrust President and CEO. "Although the current DirectTrust Directory is an important nationwide asset for the healthcare community, our goal in joining this initiative is to make it an indispensable and sustainable part of the healthcare information exchange ecosystem. We will address the complex interrelationships in healthcare and enable providers to find the right digital endpoints for those they want to communicate with - whether they be physician practices, hospitals, long-term care facilities or even community-based organizations that operate outside of healthcare."

The support from AWS will advance DirectTrust's Directory Improvement Initiative with the mission of delivering a more up-to-date, accurate and easy to navigate DirectTrust Directory. This initiative represents a long-term commitment to the continuous improvement, validation, and verification of the quality of information maintained in the DirectTrust Directory, critical to facilitating the timely and secure exchange of clinical data between healthcare stakeholders.

"AWS believes individual health outcomes should not depend on socioeconomic status, race, ethnicity, or neighborhood, "said Maggie Carter, Global Lead, Social Impact at AWS. "Cloud technology can help address inequities in global health to expand access to the services people need to live longer, healthier lives-no matter who they are or where they live. Through the AWS Health Equity Initiative, we look forward to helping DirectTrust and other organizations worldwide use the power of cloud computing to advance health equity and improve health outcomes."

To learn more about the AWS initiative, visit https://aws.amazon.com/health/health-equity.

About DirectTrust

DirectTrust is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance dedicated to instilling trust in the exchange of health data. The organization serves as a forum for a consensus-driven community focused on health communication, an American National Standards Institute (ANSI) standards development organization, an accreditation and certification body through EHNAC (the Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission), and a developer of trust frameworks and supportive services for secure information exchange like Direct Secure Messaging and trusted, compliant document submission.

The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain privacy, security, and trust for stakeholders across and beyond healthcare. In addition, DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information while promoting quality service, innovation, cooperation, and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit: DirectTrust.org.

