Speedscale Secures $9M to Advance Production Traffic Replication

The company's Kubernetes traffic replay platform helps enterprises prevent costly incidents by validating how new code will perform under real-world, production-like conditions.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Speedscale , the Kubernetes traffic replay company that simulates production conditions, today announced it has raised a total of $9 million in a combination of pre-seed and seed funding. Grotech Ventures led the investment round, with participation from Sierra Ventures, Tech Square Ventures, Correlation Ventures, CreativeCo, Tom Noonan, Wally Wang, and TIE Atlanta. Speedscale will use the capital to expand go-to-market operations, accelerate product development, and further its message that successful cloud-native validation can only happen when realistic transactions, data, and environments are orchestrated in unison.

The funding comes as Speedscale has gained rapid traction as an enterprise industry player within the burgeoning Production Traffic Replication (PTR) space, exclusively helping Kubernetes engineers stress-test their APIs with real-world scenarios. Speedscale's platform has been deployed by a growing number of SaaS providers and Fortune 2000 companies, among others. These include recognizable eCommerce and CPG brands such as Sephora, Vistaprint, and Zenni Optical. With the additional funding, the company plans on ramping up its sales team and introducing its platform to the Fortune 500 and other prospects within an expanding array of industries.

"Despite strides in DevOps and monitoring, organizations still end up in the news due to production incidents and outages. Validating code changes in complex cloud apps is daunting," says Ken Ahrens, CEO of Speedscale. "With Speedscale, development teams can easily replay production traffic, shift-left, and find major performance problems before a release. We are proud to team up with incredible investment partners, including Grotech, who can help us expand our reach and continue building proof of concept."

Kubernetes resiliency and scalability are as important as ever. In a 2021 Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) survey, 96% of respondents reported evaluating or using Kubernetes, with 3.9M users worldwide (67% more than the previous year). However, Kubernetes applications are growing more distributed and complex and, as a result, conventional validation techniques can't keep up. PTR allows developers to do much more without scripting, reduce cloud costs, and ensure application performance. Engineering leaders have long awaited a way to simulate realistic conditions, capture actual sanitized data scenarios, and stand up performance environments that behave like they do in production.

"Speedscale has big potential, with fast market adoption and clear product ROI," shared Steve Fredrick, General Partner at Grotech Ventures. "We've been impressed with the enthusiasm surrounding the company's Kubernetes traffic replay platform. Speedscale provides an entirely new automated approach that's changing how developers validate new code and flag and resolve problems ahead of a release."

"Engineering and development teams often spend hours or days manually testing their APIs and software," says Tim Guleri, Managing Partner at Sierra Ventures. "The old days of manually generating and maintaining load, chaos, integration, and smoke tests are gone. For the first time in the space, Speedscale provides a modern way to scale API quality automation as fast as releases take place, combining observability technology with cloud data warehouses."

The company has launched a free developer edition to allow engineers to accelerate local microservice development. With this version, engineers can record local interactions with their APIs and auto generate load, K6 or Postman tests, and also auto generate mock servers. Speedscale also offers both pro- and enterprise-level paid plans, which include flexible monthly replay and data limits with single sign-on and sensitive data redaction. Those interested in learning more about the product can request a free trial or test drive the company's interactive demo .

Speedscale is a Production Traffic Replication service that helps engineers build resilient Kubernetes apps. Speedscale informs engineers on what functionality has changed after each build, and catches performance and regression issues before a release. Speedscale's Traffic Replay is an alternative to legacy testing approaches which take days or weeks to run and do not scale well for modern architectures. For more information, visit www.speedscale.com .

