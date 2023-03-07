Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2023) - COMMB, the Canadian Out of Home Marketing and Measurement Bureau, is thrilled to announce the categories for the inaugural Canadian Out-of-Home Awards on May 25.

Presented in collaboration with Canada's out-of-home (OOH) operator members, the awards gala is designed to provide industry opportunities to network and share best practices while celebrating the successes, innovations, and creativity that make out-of-home advertising such an integral part of any marketing plan.





The Canadian Out-of-Home Awards 2023

"I want to thank the planning committee for its diligent work to ensure the awards gala recognizes contributions from every corner of the OOH spectrum," noted Amanda Dorenberg, COMMB's President. "The numerous awards categories highlight the messaging, visual elements, strategy, data, and technologies on which winning OOH marketing is built." Dorenberg promises an afternoon filled with comradery, inspiration, and immersion.

The categories consist of two sections: design-focused campaigns which celebrate the use of creativity on the OOH medium, and data-focused campaigns which highlight the use of data, programmatic and strategic campaign planning.

Creative Categories

Best Creative Concept

Best Use of Multi-Media

Best Use of Classic OOH

Best Use of Digital OOH

Best Client-Direct Concept

Best Experiential Campaign

Best International Campaign

Industry Categories

Best Innovative Campaign

Best Data-Focused Campaign

Best High-Impact Campaign

Community Involvement Award

Such diverse categories provide numerous opportunities for the industry to receive the peer recognition their achievements deserve. Media agencies, out-of-home operators, tech stacks, creative agencies, brands, and special effect printing companies are encouraged to submit their innovative use of OOH. Category details, entry guidelines, and submission deadlines are available on the official Canadian Out-of-Home Awards website, as well as through the bureau's media partner BNN Bloomberg.

As the Canadian Out-of-Home Awards continues to secure both industry and brand sponsors for the awards gala, COMMB is proud to announce VENDO Media as the first sponsor to commit to the event. The event's title sponsor, UB Media, is ecstatic to support the first Canadian Out-of-Home Awards.

"This year UB Media celebrates its 15th anniversary, as someone who has built a business in out-of-home media, we are proud to be affiliated with the inaugural OOH Awards gala. Over the years we have seen the incredible talent, innovative data measurement, and analysis methods combine to elevate OOH to the highest level of creative and technical achievement. Let's celebrate it!" says Michael Minicucci, President & CEO, UB Media.

The Canadian Out-of-Home Awards gala will be an all-encompassing industry celebration recognizing the creative, technical, and strategic achievements of agencies and advertisers for their out-of-home campaigns. Winning categories will be focused on innovation, data, use of programmatic/digital technology, audience targeting, 360 planning, and more.

COMMB is the national not-for-profit organization for the Canadian out-of-home (OOH) industry. Our membership base is comprised of advertisers, agencies, programmatic tech stacks, and OOH companies, large and small. COMMB is responsible for the collective marketing and measurement efforts for the OOH industry, developing proprietary audience measurement methodologies for a variety of OOH media formats, and ensuring the voice of OOH is at the forefront of media via broad marketing and communications initiatives.

