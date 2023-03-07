Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.03.2023
Starke Nachrichten befeuern die Rallye bei NuGen Medical!
WKN: 897961 ISIN: US8064071025 Ticker-Symbol: HS2 
Tradegate
06.03.23
21:22 Uhr
73,45 Euro
-0,14
-0,19 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HENRY SCHEIN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HENRY SCHEIN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,0674,1915:52
74,0674,1915:52
PR Newswire
07.03.2023 | 15:06
87 Leser
Henry Schein, Brazil Dental Becomes the Liper TongueGym's Newest Distributor

TongueGym - the world's first patented, at-home tongue-stretching exercise product - reaches South America

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liper has announced a partnership with the global healthcare network, Henry Schein, Brazil Dental, to distribute the TongueGym by Liper. Designed for users of all ages, TongueGym is meant to provide assistance, easement and higher efficiency to those performing tongue stretching and strengthening exercises.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.