The Savvy Business Start-Up Invites Aspiring Mompreneurs to Beta Group

PATASKALA, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Supporting entrepreneurs across the country, The Savvy Business Start-Up is welcoming aspiring mompreneurs to a special twelve-week beta group prior to the company's nationwide launch. The Founder's Group will give mothers access to group coaching and resources that will support the launch and growth of a successful new business, including small-group sessions, a business planning guide, tips for savvy goal-setting and more.



Across the country, small businesses continue to grow at an impressive pace, with a total of 33.2 million small businesses representing more than 99 percent of all businesses in the United States, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

"I knew that I wanted something different for myself and for my family, so after a lot of prayer and planning, I am proud to offer the ultimate toolkit for mommas like me who want to reshape their family narrative while also realizing a successful business," said LaToya Johnson, founder of The Savvy Business Start-Up. "So many people have unrealized dreams. We are here to change that and make those dreams come true."

The Savvy Business Start-Up is a faith-based program that walks aspiring mompreneurs through the steps of beginning a business that enables them to be at home with their children. The comprehensive program includes support with branding, pricing strategies, financial planning and more. Entrepreneurs can sign up for the beta program for $699, a more than 50 percent discount from the amount of the program once it officially launches later this year, at www.thesavvybusinessstartup.com, which includes a free discovery call before securing a spot. Participants will enjoy live coaching sessions, weekly Q&A's, an exclusive community and one year of access to the full program following official launch.

"This is really all about becoming a 'mompreneur' and taking control of your financial future so you can be present in every important relationship in your life," Johnson added. "I am living proof that the system works, and I can't wait to welcome the next generation of successful business owners to The Savvy Business Start-Up!"

A faith-based business start-up program for aspiring mompreneurs, The Savvy Business Start-Up helps stay at home mothers (and those who desire to do so) as they launch a business that connects with their passions and lifestyle. The program includes a comprehensive business course, a step-by-step business plan, coaching, one-on-one consultations, Bible studies and so much more. For more information, please visit https://www.thesavvybusinessstartup.com



