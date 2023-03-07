GAST Clearwater LLC: GAST Clearwater & Earth Energy Geo & Cardiff Capital Partners Sign Agreement

The Real Estate, recreational & aquatics markets from artificial beaches, urban lagoons, surf parks, and wave pools will be disrupted by industry titans working together.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / GAST Clearwater, a US-based next-generation water treatment company, artificial beach, and property developer, announced today in conjunction with Cardiff Capital Partners & Earth Energy Geo, a thermal energy network company that harnesses the efficiencies of Geothermal Heat Pump Systems to heat and temperature control artificial beaches, urban lagoons, surf parks & wave pool industries, that they have signed an MOU to work together on a non-exclusive basis.

The real estate, aquatics, artificial beaches, urban lagoons, surf parks & wave pool industries are experiencing an exponential global boom, with numerous new projects being brought online, especially here in the USA. Mixed-use developments or residential developments anchored by an artificial beach, urban lagoon, or surf parks see a much higher growth rate than conventional developments.

"… it was only natural to partner with another leading entity that can assist with heating these developments in a sustainable and cost-efficient way. Thus, providing a turnkey package from constructing the water body, water treatment, waterproofing, and wave generation to now heating sustainably these large water bodies. We are elated to work with Marcus & Brooks at Earth Energy Geo and look forward to future projects," said Mr. Kevin Gast, Co-Founder & CEO of GAST Clearwater.

"… since we shifted our focus from housing authorities to our real niche in the Aquatic Hospitality space, it made sense to partner with GAST Clearwater. Strength in the right numbers. GAST Clearwater not only compliments the projects our clients are developing, but now we can provide the full package for our entire industry. We are proud and excited this came to fruition," said Marcus Cintas, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Earth Energy Geo.

About GAST Clearwater:

GAST Clearwater is a US-based, next-generation water treatment company with a mission to provide Water for Mankind one drop at a time. Operating in various industries and markets from Real Estate, Wastewater Treatment, Municipal Potable Water, and various others, focusing on the recovering and recycling of different waters in a centralized or decentralized way.

About Earth Energy Geo:

Earth Energy Geo is a US-Based Holistic Sustainability Solutions provider. Its main focus is to Design, Build, Operate, Maintain and Finance, Thermal Energy Networks for large scale master planned resorts and communities. Providing all the Heating, Cooling, Hot-Water and Energy generation and Storage for the site loads. The shift in attention is now on the Aquatic Hospitality space, meaning developments that incorporate large water amenities as attractions and to increase overall real property value. This includes, wave parks, water parks, man-made recreational lagoons, and white water rafting for example. A feasibility study and sustainability plan is the first step toward a Holistic solution that can also include the financing, programming development assistance and sourcing of all foods sustainably.

