AGS Health Announces Expansion into the Philippines

Amid staffing shortages and profitability challenges for health systems, AGS Health grows access to global talent and strengthens business continuity with its new Philippines operations.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Revenue cycle management solutions leader AGS Health is pleased to announce the launch of operations in Manilla, Philippines. Serving as a strategic growth partner to more than 100 major healthcare providers across the U.S., the expansion will offer AGS Health and its customers increased access to global talent.

Identified as one of the most popular outsourcing destinations in the world, the Philippines is known for the quality of skills offered in the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector. With strong medical backgrounds and voice-based skills, AGS Health aims to focus on supporting end-to-end accounts receivable services. "By augmenting our service line with patient calls, responding to patient queries, and timely patient follow-ups, the addition of our Philippines operations represents an exciting added value to our customers," said Patrice Wolfe, CEO of AGS Health.

As the company continues to grow, AGS Health is diversifying its global operating locations. The Manila office is the second recent global addition for the company, following the opening of its Jaipur, India office in June 2022. With more than 11,000 employees worldwide, AGS Health combines a global pool of expertly trained, college-educated resources with AI-enabled technology to leverage the latest advancements in modern revenue cycle practices.

The COVID-19 global pandemic and widespread natural disasters have highlighted the importance of business continuity planning. With an already-extensive presence established in India, AGS Health strengthens its infrastructure with this cross-country addition.

"Our expanded footprint reduces the risk of business disruptions to our clients should operations be interrupted in India," Wolfe said, adding "The Philippines emerged as our top choice for its solid, low-risk infrastructure and its role as a top business center."

AGS Health is more than a revenue cycle management company - we're a strategic partner for growth. With expert services complemented by AI-enabled technologies and high-touch support, AGS Health is the premier revenue cycle partner for leading health systems, physician groups, and academic medical centers in the U.S. With expert insight into modern revenue cycle practices, the company pairs cutting-edge technology with college-educated, trained RCM experts to help clients achieve a high-performance revenue cycle to optimize workflows, maintain compliance, and prevent revenue leakage. AGS Health employs more than 11,000 team members globally and partners with more than 100 clients across a variety of care settings, specialties, and billing systems.

