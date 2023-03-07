Inogen Alliance Sponsors AWS Global Water Stewardship Forum

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Inogen Alliance is proud to announce that we will be an official sponsor of the upcoming eighth annual AWS Global Water Stewardship Forum with Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS). The forum runs from 16-17 May in Edinburgh, Scotland. As an Alliance, we are representing our global presence at this event with five Associates including Antea Group USA, Antea Brasil, Chola MS Risk Services Limited (CMSRS) in India, denkstatt in Austria, and HPC Italia with our global water working group leader Beatrice Bizzaro.

According to Alliance for Water Stewardship website, "The AWS Global Water Stewardship Forum is one of the key events in which our community of members, implementers, and stakeholders share knowledge and learning on the evolution of water stewardship practice and forge new directions through dialogue and partnerships. Held annually in Edinburgh, Scotland, since 2016, it has become the must-attend event for the international water stewardship community."

Interactive in-person sessions will discuss three cross-cutting topics across the two-day event:

Water Stewardship in Action

Universal Themes

AWS System

"Inogen Alliance has been supporting clients all over the world in undergoing a transformation that, for the first time, is leading to a holistic approach when dealing with water management. We truly believe in working hand in hand with clients to reach ever more ambitious targets. Water efficiency and water quality are a great starting point, but the commitment to water stewardship principles is a further steppingstone to developing an integrated and more meaningful system towards a more sustainable future, without leaving anyone behind," Beatrice Bizzaro, HPC Italy, Inogen Alliance global water working group leader.

This is a unique opportunity to exchange your water stewardship experiences with industry leaders and build connections with members of the wider AWS community. The event has already sold out, but if you didn't manage to get a ticket, you can join the AWS waitlist. Or watch for more content and themes to come from our global team that will be attending.

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of dozens of independent local businesses and over 5,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore our Associates or Contact Us. Watch for more News & Blog updates here and follow us on LinkedIn.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Inogen Alliance on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Inogen Alliance

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/inogen-alliance

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Inogen Alliance

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/742440/Inogen-Alliance-Sponsors-AWS-Global-Water-Stewardship-Forum