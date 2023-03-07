Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Starke Nachrichten befeuern die Rallye bei NuGen Medical!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.03.2023 | 16:12
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, March 7

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

(the Company)

(LEI:5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll, including ordinary resolutions 11 and 12 and special resolutions 13, 14 and 15 under special business of the Company:

(Resolution 11) That the Company should continue in being as an investment trust

(Resolution 12) To grant the Directors' authority to allot shares

(Resolution 13) To authorise the Directors to dissaply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.

(Resolution 14) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

(Resolution 15) That the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than Annual General Meetings) shall be not less than 14 clear days' notice

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

Votes
For
%		Votes
Against
%		% of Available Voting Rights*Votes
Withheld
Resolution 14,515,91799.996000.0121.5416,601
Resolution 24,478,45799.5420,6140.4621.4634,047
Resolution 34,472,56599.2334,7950.7721.5025,758
Resolution 44,521,32299.996000.0121.5711,196
Resolution 54,503,90599.996190.0121.4828,594
Resolution 64,489,46199.6715,0630.3321.4828,594
Resolution 73,981,65399.7211,0630.2819.04540,402
Resolution 84,489,46199.6715,0630.3321.4828,594
Resolution 94,506,21999.7710,2980.2321.5416,601
Resolution 104,515,91799.996000.0121.5416,601
Resolution 114,507,41799.809,1000.2021.5416,601
Resolution 124,492,65899.4723,8590.5321.5416,601
Resolution 134,471,73899.1837,0070.8221.5024,373
Resolution 144,490,28199.6117,7140.3921.5025,123
Resolution 154,511,46799.942,9190.0621.5318,732

Disclosure of Share Buy Back Authority Renewal

In accordance with the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8.3.2016 (the Buy-back and Stabilisation RTS).

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company) is amending its disclosure policy to include on a regulatory information services (RIS) details of its share buyback authority which it renews annually. This authority was last renewed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 7 March 2023 when a special resolution was approved by shareholders authorising the Company to make market purchases of its own shares of up to a maximum of 14.99% of the Company's shares in issue (excluding any shares held in treasury).

The Company has authority to repurchase a maximum of 3,143,140 of its ordinary shares (being the outstanding shareholder authority at the date of this announcement). Such authority lasts until the next shareholder authority granted, or where expressly revoked by shareholders. The share buybacks may be funded from the Company's resources (including redemptions on funds the Company has invested in and debt facilities). No maximum consideration payable has been determined by the Company, but the Company is unable to pay a price for any shares pursuant to the buy-back which would equate to a premium to the prevailing net asset value.

The Company has appointed J.P. Morgan Securities plc to act as its broker in respect of the Company's share buy-back programme.

The share buy-backs will be undertaken pursuant the Company's discount management programme.

This arrangement is in accordance with Chapter 12 of the FCA Listing Rules and the Company's general authority to repurchase shares.



7 March 2023

Enquiries:


Mr K Mayger

For and on behalf of
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 3000

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.