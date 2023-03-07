BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

(the Company)

(LEI:5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll, including ordinary resolutions 11 and 12 and special resolutions 13, 14 and 15 under special business of the Company:



(Resolution 11) That the Company should continue in being as an investment trust



(Resolution 12) To grant the Directors' authority to allot shares



(Resolution 13) To authorise the Directors to dissaply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.



(Resolution 14) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.



(Resolution 15) That the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than Annual General Meetings) shall be not less than 14 clear days' notice



Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:



Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% % of Available Voting Rights* Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 4,515,917 99.99 600 0.01 21.54 16,601 Resolution 2 4,478,457 99.54 20,614 0.46 21.46 34,047 Resolution 3 4,472,565 99.23 34,795 0.77 21.50 25,758 Resolution 4 4,521,322 99.99 600 0.01 21.57 11,196 Resolution 5 4,503,905 99.99 619 0.01 21.48 28,594 Resolution 6 4,489,461 99.67 15,063 0.33 21.48 28,594 Resolution 7 3,981,653 99.72 11,063 0.28 19.04 540,402 Resolution 8 4,489,461 99.67 15,063 0.33 21.48 28,594 Resolution 9 4,506,219 99.77 10,298 0.23 21.54 16,601 Resolution 10 4,515,917 99.99 600 0.01 21.54 16,601 Resolution 11 4,507,417 99.80 9,100 0.20 21.54 16,601 Resolution 12 4,492,658 99.47 23,859 0.53 21.54 16,601 Resolution 13 4,471,738 99.18 37,007 0.82 21.50 24,373 Resolution 14 4,490,281 99.61 17,714 0.39 21.50 25,123 Resolution 15 4,511,467 99.94 2,919 0.06 21.53 18,732

Disclosure of Share Buy Back Authority Renewal

In accordance with the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8.3.2016 (the Buy-back and Stabilisation RTS).



BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company) is amending its disclosure policy to include on a regulatory information services (RIS) details of its share buyback authority which it renews annually. This authority was last renewed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 7 March 2023 when a special resolution was approved by shareholders authorising the Company to make market purchases of its own shares of up to a maximum of 14.99% of the Company's shares in issue (excluding any shares held in treasury).



The Company has authority to repurchase a maximum of 3,143,140 of its ordinary shares (being the outstanding shareholder authority at the date of this announcement). Such authority lasts until the next shareholder authority granted, or where expressly revoked by shareholders. The share buybacks may be funded from the Company's resources (including redemptions on funds the Company has invested in and debt facilities). No maximum consideration payable has been determined by the Company, but the Company is unable to pay a price for any shares pursuant to the buy-back which would equate to a premium to the prevailing net asset value.



The Company has appointed J.P. Morgan Securities plc to act as its broker in respect of the Company's share buy-back programme.



The share buy-backs will be undertaken pursuant the Company's discount management programme.



This arrangement is in accordance with Chapter 12 of the FCA Listing Rules and the Company's general authority to repurchase shares.





7 March 2023

