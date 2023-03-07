EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Gerresheimer AG

Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



07.03.2023 / 16:20 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Gerresheimer AG Street: Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4 Postal code: 40468 City: Düsseldorf

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Schroders PLC

City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Schroder Investment Management Limited



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 03 March 2023

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 5.02 % 0.06 % 5.08 % 31400000 Previous notification 4.92 % 0.06 % 4.99 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0LD6E6 0 1574818 0.00 % 5.02 % Total 1574818 5.02 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % CFD N/A N/A Cash 19965 0.06 % Total 19965 0.06 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Schroders plc % % % Schroder Administration Limited % % % Schroder International Holdings Limited % % % Schroder Investment Management Limited 4.00 % % % Schroder Investment Management North America Limited % % % - % % % Schroders plc % % % Schroder Administration Limited % % % Schroder International Holdings Limited % % % Schroder Investment Management Limited 4.00 % % % - % % % Schroders plc % % % Schroder Administration Limited % % % Schroder International Holdings Limited % % % Schroder US Holdings Inc. % % % Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. % % % - % % % Schroders plc % % % Schroder Administration Limited % % % Schroder International Holdings Limited % % % Schroder Unit Trusts Limited % % % - % % % Schroders plc % % % Schroder Administration Limited % % % Schroder International Holdings Limited % % % Schroder International Finance B.V. % % % Schroder International Management (Europe) S.A. % % % - % % % Schroders plc % % % Schroder Administration Limited % % % Schroder International Holdings Limited % % % Schroder Investment Management (Switzerland) AG % % % - % % % Schroders plc % % % Schroder Administration Limited % % % Schroder International Holdings Limited % % % Nippon Life Schroders Asset Management Europe Limited % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

06 March 2023





