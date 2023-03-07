Anzeige
PR Newswire
07.03.2023
Riyadh Calendar: Travis Scott to Perform Live in Riyadh on March 17

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International rapper Travis Scott is set to perform a concert in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on March 17, at the Banban Festival Site. The event is part of the Riyadh Calendar concerts organized by the Saudi General Entertainment Authority that meet the entertainment desires of audiences from all over the world.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Travis Scott to perform in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on March 17 at Banban festival site.

So far, Travis Scott has collected 40 billion total streams and counting, in addition to dozens of gold, platinum and multiplatinum certifications around the globe. His music has topped the international art scene, with three #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, including such as Jackboys and Astroworld, and has ignited four #1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 with Sicko Mode.

The concert is expected to attract a wide audience of hip hop and rap music fans from inside and outside Saudi Arabia, due to the high popularity of Travis Scott.

Travis Scott's concert is part of the activities hosted by Riyadh as part of its entertainment activities, the largest in the region, which attracted international stars and major events, including Imagine Dragons, Clean Bandit and BlackPink. The number of visitors to the Riyadh Calendar activities has reached 15 million visitors. Tickets are on sale now and can be booked via the following link:

https://www.ticketmasterksa.com/ticketmaster_se_30.html?brand=me_livenation

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2017661/Travis_Scott_Riyadh.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/riyadh-calendar-travis-scott-to-perform-live-in-riyadh-on-march-17-301764715.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
