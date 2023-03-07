TruChoice Financial Group, LLC: TruChoice to Unveil Exclusive Marketing Platform for Women

The marketing tools are designed especially for women to help enhance their Social Security retirement benefits.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / TruChoice Financial Group, LLC (TruChoice), one of the largest distributors of insurance products in the financial services industry, is launching a marketing platform focused on the needs of women.

TruChoice Financial Group, LLC

The platform, Empowering Today's Women, is designed especially for women to help enhance their Social Security retirement benefits. It walks through spousal/ex-spousal benefits, how returning to work can affect Social Security benefits, and many more topics that women may have concerns over.

"Women can have unique financial circumstances, and this program provides a venue for financial professionals to work with their female clients to identify opportunities regarding Social Security benefits that may have a significant impact on their comfort level in retirement and, most importantly, empower women to feel confident in making informed decisions about their retirement strategies," said TruChoice Vice President of Strategic Partner Development Sara Brandenburg.

The marketing platform will be available exclusively to TruChoice's TruWomen community and includes a customizable, consumer-facing PowerPoint and brochure, event invitation, and seminar evaluation form.

TruChoice's Vice President of Marketing, Angi Reeves, added, "We're excited to be able to launch a platform designed especially for women, but being able to bring it to our TruWomen community makes it even more special. In addition to helping these financial professionals connect with other women in the industry, we're now giving them tools to connect in an additional way with the women they help daily."

Empowering Today's Women will launch via an informational webinar on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 1 p.m. CT, and financial professionals can register by clicking here. TruWomen offers a community for women financial professionals to network, collaborate, inspire, and learn together. The year-round program allows women to engage in virtual and in-person training events, discussion groups, live webinars, mentorships, and more.

About TruChoice:

TruChoice is a dynamic financial services organization that is one of the largest distributors of insurance products in the financial services industry. We provide access to 50-plus top-rated carriers and limited distribution products, feature a full-service marketing and advertising agency, and host industry-leading practice management events. Offering fixed annuities, life, and long-term care products, our size and scale allow us to meet a variety of needs for a variety of business models. Whether we are helping you find your TruPath, providing a wealth of TruSolutions, or offering our unwavering TruSupport, OUR Tru is YOU. TruChoice Financial can be followed on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

This information is intended for insurance-licensed financial professionals.

Contact Information

Chris Cowan

Sr. Communications/Production Specialist

mediarelations@truchoicefinancial.com

(678) 718-1951

SOURCE: TruChoice Financial Group, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/742224/TruChoice-to-Unveil-Exclusive-Marketing-Platform-for-Women