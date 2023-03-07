The US-Based Company Juongerald Services Offers Clothing and Fashion Services To Customers Across the World

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Juongerald Services is a retail store that sells clothing, handbags, shoes, medical supplies and equipment, and offers celebrity fashion styling services. They often sell and rent clothing for video shoots, birthday photos, music events, weddings, proms, and more.

Juongerald Services is located in the hearts of Indiana and Georgia. Their slogan is "Uniforms and Beyond" because they market more than just scrubs. Moreover, they are a very efficient and reliable company when it comes to providing adequate services to their customers anywhere in the world.

In addition to being a physical store, they also market online through different platforms such as Amazon seller central, Meta Business Suite on Instagram and Facebook, a business website, and a couple of other platforms.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies ran into what would be their biggest obstacle so far and Juongerald Services would be no exception. Up to that point the business was generating over $215,000 a year but when the pandemic hit they had to close their physical storefront for over a year and a half.

"We were operating 100% online and that was compounded by the fact that delivery was taking time to reach our customers. It was not an easy period for us or for anyone who had a small business." Shares Judith Onuwa , the CEO of Juongerald Services .

Nevertheless, they were able to continue working but with limited liquidity and resources and no external support. This approach proved beneficial as currently Juongerald Services is looking to open a new branch office and is currently hiring more employees to join their team.

One of the upcoming projects is to create a Juongerald Services application or software where customers can download and purchase products from the company website making it easier for them to purchase.

