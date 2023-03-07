Draftkings Recognized As One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / As a technology company at our core, we believe that the best innovation comes from diverse perspectives, thoughts, beliefs, ideas, and experiences.

We consistently push boundaries and challenge the conventional to ensure our culture and products reflect the expectations of our employees, and the customers we serve.

We understand that creating a workplace that fosters inclusion and welcomes diversity is an ever-evolving process. We will not be satisfied until we achieve parity across the organization in every experience, including recruiting and career progression, and have maintained a truly open and inclusive culture for everyone.

We work to foster a culture of inclusion and belonging that makes our employees feel safe, empowered, engaged, championed, and inspired to be the very best.

