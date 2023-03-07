Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Starke Nachrichten befeuern die Rallye bei NuGen Medical!
WKN: A3DL31 ISIN: US26142V1052 Ticker-Symbol: IK1 
Tradegate
07.03.23
17:03 Uhr
18,100 Euro
+0,100
+0,56 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DRAFTKINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DRAFTKINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,50018,60018:21
18,50018,60018:22
ACCESSWIRE
07.03.2023 | 17:26
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Draftkings Recognized As One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / As a technology company at our core, we believe that the best innovation comes from diverse perspectives, thoughts, beliefs, ideas, and experiences.

We consistently push boundaries and challenge the conventional to ensure our culture and products reflect the expectations of our employees, and the customers we serve.

We understand that creating a workplace that fosters inclusion and welcomes diversity is an ever-evolving process. We will not be satisfied until we achieve parity across the organization in every experience, including recruiting and career progression, and have maintained a truly open and inclusive culture for everyone.

We work to foster a culture of inclusion and belonging that makes our employees feel safe, empowered, engaged, championed, and inspired to be the very best.

Learn more: https://careers.draftkings.com/who-we-are/diversity-inclusion/

DraftKings, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DraftKings on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DraftKings
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/draftkings
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DraftKings

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742462/Draftkings-Recognized-As-One-of-Americas-Greatest-Workplaces-for-Diversity

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
