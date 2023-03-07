NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in NEL due to subsequent offering (43/23)

The Board of NEL ASA (NEL) has decided on a subsequent offering of up to 10 000 000 new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The subscription price is NOK 14.90 per share. The Ex-date is today, March 7, 2023. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in NEL (NEL). The option and forward/future contracts in NEL are suspended for trading on March 7, 2023. For further information information please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1124363