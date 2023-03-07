The Popsicle combines a transparent adhesive portion and non-adhesive RFID flag ideal for tagging metallic-surface products without obscuring product details

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / SimplyRFiD has simplified the RFID tagging and tag selection process with the Popsicle RAIN RFID tag. Traditional RFID tags obscure product text when placed on products, or they don't work on products containing metallics or liquids. Designed for Shopify inventory management systems or modern RFID inventory control, the Popsicle is priced for high-volume supply chain use with none of the disadvantages.





SimplyRFiD Popsicle RFID Tag

RFID Tag ideal for tagging metallic items





Unique features of the SimplyRFiD Popsicle v3:

A clear adhesive area that does not obscure product text. This allows the tag to be placed over descriptive product text and still allows consumers to see the existing product detail. Non-adhesive RFID flag will stand off from the product surface to allow tagging of products containing metal or liquids. Additionally, the RFID tag area contains a synthetic white face for printing human-readable text or adding a barcode The popsicle works in standard RFID printers/encoders for low-cost printing and encoding.

Availability

The Popsicle is available now. Please contact Sales@SimplyRFiD.com for sampling and more information.

Contact Information:

William Montalbo

Vice President, Marketing

william.montalbo@simplyrfid.com

+1 703.343.1689

Syd Brown

Social Media Manager

syd.brown@simplyrfid.com

+1 703.343.1689

SOURCE: SimplyRFiD

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/742438/SimplyRFiD-Launches-Popsicle-RAIN-RFID-Flag-Tag-for-Metal-Liquid-Products