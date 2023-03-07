Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.03.2023
Starke Nachrichten befeuern die Rallye bei NuGen Medical!
WKN: 851399 ISIN: US4592001014 Ticker-Symbol: IBM 
Tradegate
07.03.23
19:43 Uhr
121,64 Euro
-0,30
-0,25 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
PR Newswire
07.03.2023 | 19:30
International Business Machines Corp - IBM Annual Report

PR Newswire

London, March 7

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 2022 ANNUAL REPORT AND IBM NOTICE OF 2023 ANNUAL MEETING AND PROXY STATEMENT

Armonk, N.Y., March 7, 2023 -- A copy of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. These documents can be accessed at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Contact:
IBM
Tim Davidson, 914?844?7847
tfdavids@us.ibm.com

