Maxx Sports TV, Inc.: Maxx Sports TV Signs As Exclusive Streaming Partner of University of Houston Athletics

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Maxx Sports TV, Inc., the sports content division of Maxx Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:AMXX) has entered into contract with the University of Houston Athletics ("UH") to produce and distribute Live Houston Athletics sporting events; including but not limited to, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field, Tennis, Swimming & Diving, Softball and Baseball events during the 2023 spring competition season.

So long as the host college consents, UH has granted Maxx Sports TV the exclusive right to produce and distribute UH away games, when UH is playing another away team.

Since 2021, Maxx Sports TV's innovative proprietary multi-stream automated 6-camera technology has been tested and successfully proven the technology with more than 100 UH Athletics events. Maxx Sports TV and Houston Athletics executed an exclusive contract in February 2023 to produce and distribute all Houston Athletics events not restricted by the UH Conference TV rights agreement.

Maxx Technologies is a video research and engineering company with deep knowledge of video hardware and video software. Maxx manufactures one of the most powerful video streaming and video analytics computers in the world today. Maxx video streaming software delivers the only viewer interactive 6-camera multi-platform video content solution and experience in the USA.

Maxx Sports TV has been in business for more than six years and has delivered the most robust innovative technology and automated video content services solution to both college and professional clients ranging from the University of Houston to the Florida Panthers of the National Hockey League (NHL) and the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League (NFL).

Maxx Sports TV expects to consummate similar agreements to UH Athletics, with other youth, amateur and professional teams, leagues and events across North America.

