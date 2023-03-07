Oak Brook, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2023) - Emma Andreea Paveliuc, a 13-year-old girl from Iasi, Romania, is one of a few award-winning young artists to draw a clear image of peace. Paveliuc brought that vision to life through her art, earning her the grand prize in the Lions International Peace Poster Contest.
Paveliuc was one of 600,000 participants worldwide in the annual Peace Poster Contest sponsored by local Lions clubs, which gives young people aged 11-13 an opportunity to share their vision of world peace through art.
"Peace for me represents our beginning, the way we tolerate each other because we all started from the same DNA," said Paveliuc. "Peace is the base of the world. It is love, kindness and acceptance."
The winning poster was selected for its originality, artistic merit and portrayal of the contest theme, "Lead With Compassion." The IASI D Lions Club sponsored the local contest that gave Paveliuc the opportunity to participate in this global event and share her vision with the world.
"Peace is our help offered to those in need," added the 7th grader. "I want to inspire people to be united because the future is in our hands, and in order to build it, we have to help each other."
As the contest winner, Paveliuc will receive a US$5,000 cash prize and an invitation to attend Lions Day with the United Nations Geneva and the Lions Clubs International Convention in Boston. The 13-year-old is also sharing in the celebration with 23 merit winners from around the world. All merit winners receive a US$500 cash prize for their winning artwork.
The 2022-2023 Lions International Peace Poster merit winners are:
Chloe Hua, 13-years-old, South Vermont Lions Club, Australia
Trinity Hogan, 12-years-old, Port Rexton Lions Club, Canada
Ward Semhat, 13-years-old, Montreal Cedres Du Liban Lions Club, Canada
Chenye Ding, 11-years-old, Beijing Guanghua Lions Club, China
Zhixuan Jin, 13-years-old, Guangdong Aihuigan Lions Club, China
Kexin Qian, 13-years-old, Jiangsu Yijaren Lions Club, China
Yuxuan Qiang, 12-years-old, Zhejiang Zhijiang Lions Club, China
Meifang Su, 12-years-old, Shenzhen Mingjiashanpin Lions Club, China
Hetong Sun, 12-years-old, Qingdao Zhongxin Lions Club, China
Yuanjiao Tian, 12-years-old, Yiling Yuanmeng Lions Club, China
Midou Wang, 13-years-old, Dalian Cien Lions Club, China
Shi Ka Kei, 11-years-old, Mid-levels Hong Kong Lions Club, Hong Kong
Koushani Samui, 12-years-old, Burdwan Agranee Lions Club, India
Leonardo Faro, 12-years-old, Acireale Lions Club, Italy
Yuzuki Imada, 12-years-old, Hiroshima Johoku Lions Club, Japan
Kim Ga Bin, 12-years-old, Geochang Lions Club, Korea
Ha Rin Choi, 12-years-old, Seoul Jangchung Lions Club, Korea
Frosina Gjorgjieva, 13-years-old, Kavadarci Tikves Lions Club, Macedonia
Constance Choo Wen Hui, 12-years-old, Sandakan City Lions Club, Malaysia
Eya Bouothmen, 13-years-old, Nabeul Hammamet Lions Club, Tunisia
Shitong Yu, 13-years-old, Milpitas Executive Lions Club, California, USA
Hi-tai Lu, 13-years-old, Baton Rouge East Lions Club, Louisiana, USA
Lily Wysochanski, 12-years-old, Lockport Lions Club, New York, USA
"Positivity is all around us and these young people have a special talent for capturing and showcasing that through their artwork," said Lions International President Brian Sheehan. "The International Peace Poster Contest calls on the world to lead with compassion in order to build a peaceful future."
Visit the Lions International website, lionsclubs.org, to view Peace Posters and learn more about the contest.
Lions International, the world's largest service club organization, is made up of more than 1.4 million men and women in over 200 countries and geographical areas throughout the world. Lions created the Peace Poster Contest to foster a spirit of peace and international understanding in young people worldwide.
