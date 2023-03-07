The all-in-one charging kiosk provides a consistent charging experience for electric vehicle drivers while offering businesses new revenue streams.

Cranberry, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2023) - Palmer Digital Group, Samsung, and IoTecha Corp. just released a new EV charging kiosk that combines Samsung's OH series displays, IoTecha's advanced EV charging technology and Palmer Digital Group's durable integrated solutions. The charging kiosk delivers fast and reliable charging for EV drivers and offers new opportunities for businesses to visually engage with their customers and generate revenue.

The charging kiosk is built with state-of-the-art charging and display technology, including intelligent monitoring systems, advanced safety features, and weather-resistant and durable construction. It allows customers to build out their level 2 charging infrastructure in flexible configurations that meet their business and charging needs, including one or two Samsung OH55A displays, one or two 80-amp charging ports. Built-in cable retractors, card readers, cameras, and speakers let site hosts design unique, driver-friendly, user experiences.

With a maximum power of 19.2 kW at 80 amps per charging port, the kiosk delivers the fastest and most cost-effective level 2 charging experience for EV drivers. Building on IoTecha's leading smart, connected, and interoperable charging technology, the kiosk enables services like Plug and Charge, smart charging, ISO/IEC 15118 based Plug and Charge, and smart energy management. Leveraging IoTecha's IoT.ON Cloud and Edge services, customers can reduce the total cost of ownership of their EV charging infrastructure by remotely monitoring, configuring, and updating EV chargers, as well as optimizing energy flows through IoTecha's topology-aware energy management services. One of the key differentiators of IoTecha's technology is the ability to remotely troubleshoot and resolve ISO/IEC 15118 interoperability problems leading to a better charging experience.

"This EV charging kiosk is a great example of a multi-stakeholder collaboration where industry leaders contributed their state-of-the-art technology to offer an EV charging solution with many types of customers, from businesses to end users, in mind," said Oleg Logvinov, CEO of IoTecha. "The kiosk supports the latest technical requirements laid out by the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program by supporting ISO 15118, OCPP, and Plug and Charge. By meeting these standards, businesses deploying the new charging kiosk may qualify for NEVI funding to further offset deployment costs and users are provided an improved charging experience."

For businesses, the Samsung OH55A displays integrated into the charging station offer new opportunities for customer engagement and revenue generation. The displays can be utilized for advertisements and promotions, creating new revenue streams for businesses. Additionally, by providing a reliable and convenient charging solution businesses can attract and retain customers who drive electric vehicles.

"The electric vehicle industry is experiencing tremendous growth, and as adoption continues to increase, we're thrilled to play a key role in making chargers a destination for drivers," said David Phelps, Head of Product Management, Display Division at Samsung Electronics America. "By partnering with Palmer Digital Group and IoTecha, we're able to collaboratively create a unique environment that engages drivers on a deeper level while charging their vehicles. The marriage of captivating content with high-quality displays is revolutionizing the electric vehicle experience, and we're just getting started."

About Palmer Digital Group

Palmer Digital Group specializes in custom indoor and outdoor digital kiosks, display enclosures, drive thru digital menu boards and EV charging kiosks. PDG designs and manufactures all of its products in its 125,000 ft2 fabrication facility located in Aurora, IL.

About IoTecha

IoTecha's IoT.ON platform aims to accelerate the electric vehicle revolution by providing an integrated platform consisting of software, hardware and cloud components for the smart charging infrastructure and power grid integration of electric vehicles of all kinds. IoTecha customers are energy and power companies, charge point operators, and manufacturers of both Electric Vehicles and EV charging stations. IoTecha products include V2G and HomePlug Protocol Analyzer, Combined Charging System on Module (and custom modules), EV charging stations and IoT.ON Cloud-based services. For more information, please visit https://www.iotecha.com.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

