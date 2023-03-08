

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 3.3 percent on year in February, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - coming in at 598.927 billion yen.



That's up from the 3.1 percent increase in January.



Excluding trusts, lending rose 3.6 percent on year to 521.992 trillion yen after adding 3.4 percent in the previous month. Lending from trusts gained 0.9 percent to 76.934 trillion yen, up from 0.8 percent a month earlier.



Lending from foreign banks surged an annual 11.1 percent to 3.747 trillion yen.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken