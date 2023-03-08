TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 3.3 percent on year in February, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - coming in at 598.927 billion yen.
That's up from the 3.1 percent increase in January.
Excluding trusts, lending rose 3.6 percent on year to 521.992 trillion yen after adding 3.4 percent in the previous month. Lending from trusts gained 0.9 percent to 76.934 trillion yen, up from 0.8 percent a month earlier.
Lending from foreign banks surged an annual 11.1 percent to 3.747 trillion yen.
