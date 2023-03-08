

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a current account deficit of 1.977 trillion yen in January, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.



That missed expectations for a shortfall of 818 billion yen following the 33 billion yen surplus in December.



Exports were up 3.4 percent on year to 6.822 trillion yen, while imports climbed an annual 22.3 percent to 10.004 trillion yen for a trade deficit of 3.181 trillion yen.



The capital account showed a deficit of 18.4 billion yen, while the financial account saw a surplus of 1.883 trillion yen.



