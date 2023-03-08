

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Vonovia SE (VONOY) confirmed Tuesday that German prosecutors raided its offices as there are apparently suspicions of alleged problematic procedures in the awarding of contracts to subcontractors.



The investigating authorities are making accusations against individual employees at the operational level in the technical area, the German real estate company said in a statement.



Vonovia CEO Rolf Buch, said 'We are shocked. It appears that individual employees at our subsidiaries have accepted bribes to the detriment of Vonovia - that is not acceptable.'



Vonovia said it is cooperating fully with the investigating authorities. At the same time, the company has appointed the auditing firm Deloitte to conduct an independent investigation.



The company noted that it has already taken initial personnel measures and will press charges against suspects.



