

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to more than a 2-month high of 1.0532 against the euro and nearly a 4-month high of 1.1811 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0549 and 1.1824, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the greenback advanced to a 6-day high of 0.9435 and nearly a 3-month high of 137.75 from Friday's closing values of 0.9419 and 137.14, respectively.



Against the Australian and New Zealand dollars, the greenback climbed to near 4-month highs of 0.6570 and 0.6086 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6583 and 0.6106, respectively.



The greenback rose to more than a 4-month high of 1.3772 against the Canadian dollar. from yesterday's closing value of 1.3753.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.02 against the euro, 1.16 against the pound, 0.96 against the franc, 139.00 against the yen, 0.63 against the aussie, 0.58 against the kiwi and 1.396 against the loonie.



