

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - Thales Group (THLEF.PK), a French maker of electrical systems for industries, reported that its net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company for fiscal year 2022 increased to 1.12 billion euros or 5.28 euros per share from 1.09 billion euros or 5.11 euros per share in the prior year.



Adjusted net income, Group share, was 1.56 billion euros, up 14% from the previous year.



Order intake for financial year 2022 was 23.55 billion euros, up 18% from 2021.



Annual sales were 17.57 billion euros, up 8.5% from 2021 in total change, and up 5.5% in organic change, driven in particular by the dynamism of the Digital Identity and Security (DIS) businesses.



The company said its board decided to propose to the shareholders, who will convene at the Annual General Meeting on May 10, 2023, payment of a dividend of 2.94 euros per share. If approved, the ex-dividend date will be May 23, 2023, and the payment date will be May 25, 2023.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2023, the company projects an EBIT margin to be between 11.5% and 11.8%, up 50 to 80 basis points from 2022. It projects organic sales growth to be between 4% and 7%, corresponding to sales in the range of 18.0 billion euros to 18.5 billion euros.



The Group is expected to generate nearly 6.5 billion euros in free operating cash flow over the 2021-2023 period.



