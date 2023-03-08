InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 3

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / The Company announces that on 07 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|07 March 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|3,000
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 56.6000
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 57.1600
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 56.9153
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,187,297 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations:
Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739);
Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations:
Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550);
Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 3,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 07 March 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
3,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 57.1600
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 56.6000
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 56.9153
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
07/03/2023
09:27:50
GMT
67
56.6600
XLON
724971831697695
07/03/2023
09:28:28
GMT
32
56.6000
XLON
724971831697735
07/03/2023
09:28:28
GMT
70
56.6000
XLON
724971831697734
07/03/2023
09:52:13
GMT
70
56.6200
XLON
724971831699083
07/03/2023
10:10:28
GMT
75
56.7000
XLON
724971831700194
07/03/2023
10:31:01
GMT
96
56.7600
XLON
724971831701271
07/03/2023
10:58:58
GMT
84
56.8200
XLON
724971831702719
07/03/2023
11:19:25
GMT
89
56.9000
XLON
724971831703830
07/03/2023
11:42:34
GMT
84
56.8600
XLON
724971831705077
07/03/2023
12:04:40
GMT
76
56.9000
XLON
724971831706107
07/03/2023
12:35:02
GMT
113
56.9000
XLON
724971831707713
07/03/2023
13:10:43
GMT
69
56.9800
XLON
724971831710375
07/03/2023
13:19:05
GMT
64
56.9400
XLON
724971831710859
07/03/2023
13:36:06
GMT
85
56.9400
XLON
724971831711903
07/03/2023
14:03:14
GMT
63
57.0400
XLON
724971831713939
07/03/2023
14:03:18
GMT
84
57.0400
XLON
724971831713950
07/03/2023
14:15:02
GMT
84
56.9400
XLON
724971831714912
07/03/2023
14:26:45
GMT
69
56.8400
XLON
724971831715718
07/03/2023
14:34:02
GMT
80
56.9000
XLON
724971831717165
07/03/2023
14:38:24
GMT
90
56.9200
XLON
724971831718152
07/03/2023
14:41:59
GMT
63
57.0000
XLON
724971831718735
07/03/2023
14:46:47
GMT
6
57.0200
XLON
724971831719470
07/03/2023
14:46:47
GMT
63
57.0200
XLON
724971831719469
07/03/2023
14:51:17
GMT
25
57.1400
XLON
724971831720229
07/03/2023
14:51:17
GMT
45
57.1400
XLON
724971831720230
07/03/2023
14:55:55
GMT
90
57.1600
XLON
724971831721102
07/03/2023
15:00:07
GMT
100
57.1000
XLON
724971831721869
07/03/2023
15:10:04
GMT
70
56.9400
XLON
724971831725084
07/03/2023
15:14:02
GMT
81
56.9400
XLON
724971831726129
07/03/2023
15:25:03
GMT
11
57.0400
XLON
724971831728192
07/03/2023
15:25:03
GMT
30
57.0400
XLON
724971831728191
07/03/2023
15:25:03
GMT
30
57.0400
XLON
724971831728193
07/03/2023
15:25:03
GMT
80
57.0400
XLON
724971831728187
07/03/2023
15:36:24
GMT
17
57.0200
XLON
724971831729846
07/03/2023
15:36:24
GMT
101
57.0200
XLON
724971831729845
07/03/2023
15:40:30
GMT
74
56.9600
XLON
724971831730458
07/03/2023
15:49:41
GMT
66
56.9400
XLON
724971831731798
07/03/2023
15:54:10
GMT
89
56.9000
XLON
724971831732326
07/03/2023
16:04:24
GMT
65
56.8800
XLON
724971831733954
07/03/2023
16:07:36
GMT
91
56.8600
XLON
724971831734400
07/03/2023
16:18:40
GMT
1
56.8600
XLON
724971831736666
07/03/2023
16:19:19
GMT
87
56.8600
XLON
724971831736794
07/03/2023
16:27:35
GMT
76
56.9200
XLON
724971831738539
07/03/2023
16:28:14
GMT
67
56.9200
XLON
724971831738832
07/03/2023
16:29:51
GMT
3
56.9000
XLON
724971831739326
07/03/2023
16:29:51
GMT
25
56.9000
XLON
724971831739324
