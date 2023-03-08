InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 3

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / The Company announces that on 07 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 07 March 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 3,000 Lowest price paid per share: £ 56.6000 Highest price paid per share: £ 57.1600 Average price paid per share: £ 56.9153

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,187,297 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations:

Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739);

Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations:

Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550);

Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 3,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 07 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 3,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 57.1600 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 56.6000 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 56.9153

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 07/03/2023 09:27:50 GMT 67 56.6600 XLON 724971831697695 07/03/2023 09:28:28 GMT 32 56.6000 XLON 724971831697735 07/03/2023 09:28:28 GMT 70 56.6000 XLON 724971831697734 07/03/2023 09:52:13 GMT 70 56.6200 XLON 724971831699083 07/03/2023 10:10:28 GMT 75 56.7000 XLON 724971831700194 07/03/2023 10:31:01 GMT 96 56.7600 XLON 724971831701271 07/03/2023 10:58:58 GMT 84 56.8200 XLON 724971831702719 07/03/2023 11:19:25 GMT 89 56.9000 XLON 724971831703830 07/03/2023 11:42:34 GMT 84 56.8600 XLON 724971831705077 07/03/2023 12:04:40 GMT 76 56.9000 XLON 724971831706107 07/03/2023 12:35:02 GMT 113 56.9000 XLON 724971831707713 07/03/2023 13:10:43 GMT 69 56.9800 XLON 724971831710375 07/03/2023 13:19:05 GMT 64 56.9400 XLON 724971831710859 07/03/2023 13:36:06 GMT 85 56.9400 XLON 724971831711903 07/03/2023 14:03:14 GMT 63 57.0400 XLON 724971831713939 07/03/2023 14:03:18 GMT 84 57.0400 XLON 724971831713950 07/03/2023 14:15:02 GMT 84 56.9400 XLON 724971831714912 07/03/2023 14:26:45 GMT 69 56.8400 XLON 724971831715718 07/03/2023 14:34:02 GMT 80 56.9000 XLON 724971831717165 07/03/2023 14:38:24 GMT 90 56.9200 XLON 724971831718152 07/03/2023 14:41:59 GMT 63 57.0000 XLON 724971831718735 07/03/2023 14:46:47 GMT 6 57.0200 XLON 724971831719470 07/03/2023 14:46:47 GMT 63 57.0200 XLON 724971831719469 07/03/2023 14:51:17 GMT 25 57.1400 XLON 724971831720229 07/03/2023 14:51:17 GMT 45 57.1400 XLON 724971831720230 07/03/2023 14:55:55 GMT 90 57.1600 XLON 724971831721102 07/03/2023 15:00:07 GMT 100 57.1000 XLON 724971831721869 07/03/2023 15:10:04 GMT 70 56.9400 XLON 724971831725084 07/03/2023 15:14:02 GMT 81 56.9400 XLON 724971831726129 07/03/2023 15:25:03 GMT 11 57.0400 XLON 724971831728192 07/03/2023 15:25:03 GMT 30 57.0400 XLON 724971831728191 07/03/2023 15:25:03 GMT 30 57.0400 XLON 724971831728193 07/03/2023 15:25:03 GMT 80 57.0400 XLON 724971831728187 07/03/2023 15:36:24 GMT 17 57.0200 XLON 724971831729846 07/03/2023 15:36:24 GMT 101 57.0200 XLON 724971831729845 07/03/2023 15:40:30 GMT 74 56.9600 XLON 724971831730458 07/03/2023 15:49:41 GMT 66 56.9400 XLON 724971831731798 07/03/2023 15:54:10 GMT 89 56.9000 XLON 724971831732326 07/03/2023 16:04:24 GMT 65 56.8800 XLON 724971831733954 07/03/2023 16:07:36 GMT 91 56.8600 XLON 724971831734400 07/03/2023 16:18:40 GMT 1 56.8600 XLON 724971831736666 07/03/2023 16:19:19 GMT 87 56.8600 XLON 724971831736794 07/03/2023 16:27:35 GMT 76 56.9200 XLON 724971831738539 07/03/2023 16:28:14 GMT 67 56.9200 XLON 724971831738832 07/03/2023 16:29:51 GMT 3 56.9000 XLON 724971831739326 07/03/2023 16:29:51 GMT 25 56.9000 XLON 724971831739324

