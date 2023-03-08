Anzeige
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 3

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / The Company announces that on 07 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:07 March 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:3,000
Lowest price paid per share:£ 56.6000
Highest price paid per share:£ 57.1600
Average price paid per share:£ 56.9153

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,187,297 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations:

Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739);

Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations:

Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550);

Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 3,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 07 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

3,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 57.1600

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 56.6000

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 56.9153

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

07/03/2023

09:27:50

GMT

67

56.6600

XLON

724971831697695

07/03/2023

09:28:28

GMT

32

56.6000

XLON

724971831697735

07/03/2023

09:28:28

GMT

70

56.6000

XLON

724971831697734

07/03/2023

09:52:13

GMT

70

56.6200

XLON

724971831699083

07/03/2023

10:10:28

GMT

75

56.7000

XLON

724971831700194

07/03/2023

10:31:01

GMT

96

56.7600

XLON

724971831701271

07/03/2023

10:58:58

GMT

84

56.8200

XLON

724971831702719

07/03/2023

11:19:25

GMT

89

56.9000

XLON

724971831703830

07/03/2023

11:42:34

GMT

84

56.8600

XLON

724971831705077

07/03/2023

12:04:40

GMT

76

56.9000

XLON

724971831706107

07/03/2023

12:35:02

GMT

113

56.9000

XLON

724971831707713

07/03/2023

13:10:43

GMT

69

56.9800

XLON

724971831710375

07/03/2023

13:19:05

GMT

64

56.9400

XLON

724971831710859

07/03/2023

13:36:06

GMT

85

56.9400

XLON

724971831711903

07/03/2023

14:03:14

GMT

63

57.0400

XLON

724971831713939

07/03/2023

14:03:18

GMT

84

57.0400

XLON

724971831713950

07/03/2023

14:15:02

GMT

84

56.9400

XLON

724971831714912

07/03/2023

14:26:45

GMT

69

56.8400

XLON

724971831715718

07/03/2023

14:34:02

GMT

80

56.9000

XLON

724971831717165

07/03/2023

14:38:24

GMT

90

56.9200

XLON

724971831718152

07/03/2023

14:41:59

GMT

63

57.0000

XLON

724971831718735

07/03/2023

14:46:47

GMT

6

57.0200

XLON

724971831719470

07/03/2023

14:46:47

GMT

63

57.0200

XLON

724971831719469

07/03/2023

14:51:17

GMT

25

57.1400

XLON

724971831720229

07/03/2023

14:51:17

GMT

45

57.1400

XLON

724971831720230

07/03/2023

14:55:55

GMT

90

57.1600

XLON

724971831721102

07/03/2023

15:00:07

GMT

100

57.1000

XLON

724971831721869

07/03/2023

15:10:04

GMT

70

56.9400

XLON

724971831725084

07/03/2023

15:14:02

GMT

81

56.9400

XLON

724971831726129

07/03/2023

15:25:03

GMT

11

57.0400

XLON

724971831728192

07/03/2023

15:25:03

GMT

30

57.0400

XLON

724971831728191

07/03/2023

15:25:03

GMT

30

57.0400

XLON

724971831728193

07/03/2023

15:25:03

GMT

80

57.0400

XLON

724971831728187

07/03/2023

15:36:24

GMT

17

57.0200

XLON

724971831729846

07/03/2023

15:36:24

GMT

101

57.0200

XLON

724971831729845

07/03/2023

15:40:30

GMT

74

56.9600

XLON

724971831730458

07/03/2023

15:49:41

GMT

66

56.9400

XLON

724971831731798

07/03/2023

15:54:10

GMT

89

56.9000

XLON

724971831732326

07/03/2023

16:04:24

GMT

65

56.8800

XLON

724971831733954

07/03/2023

16:07:36

GMT

91

56.8600

XLON

724971831734400

07/03/2023

16:18:40

GMT

1

56.8600

XLON

724971831736666

07/03/2023

16:19:19

GMT

87

56.8600

XLON

724971831736794

07/03/2023

16:27:35

GMT

76

56.9200

XLON

724971831738539

07/03/2023

16:28:14

GMT

67

56.9200

XLON

724971831738832

07/03/2023

16:29:51

GMT

3

56.9000

XLON

724971831739326

07/03/2023

16:29:51

GMT

25

56.9000

XLON

724971831739324

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742597/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Mar-3

