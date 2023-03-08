The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 08.03.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 08.03.2023Aktien1 KYG2121X1346 China Silver Technology Holdings Ltd.2 CA3771304068 Glass House Brands Inc.3 CA49804N1042 KITS Eyecare Ltd.4 AU000000PNN7 Power Minerals Ltd.5 CA42727W1032 Heritage Mining Ltd.6 US82935M1099 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. ADR7 CA05553A1075 The BC Bud Corp.8 US14216R1014 Carisma Therapeutics Inc.9 CA53359R2054 Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.10 CA56089A4000 Mako Mining Corp.11 CA6834768088 Opawica Explorations Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 XS2595410775 Nestlé Finance International Ltd.2 US2027A1KR77 Commonwealth Bank of Australia3 US26442UAR59 Duke Energy Progress LLC4 US26442UAQ76 Duke Energy Progress LLC5 US29250NBR52 Enbridge Inc.6 HRRHMFO253B1 Kroatien, Republik7 DE000LB3P502 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg8 DE000LB3NVS8 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg9 DE000LB3NVT6 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg10 DE000LB3NEJ3 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg11 DE000LB38408 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg12 DE000LB3MSE6 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg13 DE000LB3MSF3 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg14 DE000HLB46R2 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale15 DE000NLB4QP3 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-16 XS2597408439 The Toronto-Dominion Bank17 US892938AA96 Trane Technologies Financing Ltd.18 FR001400GI73 Compagnie de Financement Foncier19 US29250NBQ79 Enbridge Inc.20 NO0012838970 GLX Holding AS21 XS2597113989 HSBC Holdings PLC22 USU6S68YAA69 Mitsubishi HC Finance America LLC23 XS2595412631 Nestlé Finance International Ltd.24 XS2597408272 The Toronto-Dominion Bank25 XS2597114284 HSBC Holdings PLC26 DE000HLB45W4 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale27 IE0006FDYJF8 Xtrackers MSCI Japan Climate Transition UCITS ETF28 IE000GYDNJS5 Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Transition UCITS ETF29 IE000W6L2AI3 Xtrackers MSCI EMU Climate Transition UCITS ETF30 IE000N9MLVT1 Xtrackers MSCI Europe Climate Transition UCITS ETF31 IE000P4AYI47 Xtrackers MSCI World Climate Transition UCITS ETF32 LU2533812991 BNP Paribas € Aggregate Bond SRI Fossil Free UCITS ETF Capitalisation33 LU2533812728 BNP Paribas € Aggregate Bond SRI Fossil Free UCITS ETF Distribution34 LU2533810862 BNP Paribas JPM ESG EMU Government Bond IG 1-3Y UCITS ETF Capitalisation35 LU2533810789 BNP Paribas JPM ESG EMU Government Bond IG 1-3Y UCITS ETF Distribution36 IE00BFMXYP42 Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF37 IE00BFMXVQ44 Vanguard FTSE 250 UCITS ETF38 IE00BGYWSV06 Vanguard USD Corporate 1-3 Year Bond UCITS ETF39 IE00BH04GW44 Vanguard U.K. Gilt UCITS ETF40 IE00BLRPPV00 Vanguard U.S. Treasury 0-1 Year Bond UCITS ETF41 IE00BGYWFS63 Vanguard USD Treasury Bond UCITS ETF