QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, announced its participation as a Gold Sponsor in the upcoming Oracle Transportation Management (OTM) User Conference Europe.

The event, which will take place from March 22 to 24, 2023 at the Marriott Hotel in Amsterdam, will bring together transportation management professionals from across the globe to share best practices, success techniques and lessons learned in the industry. The conference will feature key representatives from OTM Strategy and Development, partners, and industry experts, who will share insights into the latest trends, strategies and technologies in transportation management.

As a Gold Sponsor, QAD will have the opportunity to showcase its Transportation Execution solution. Those who visit QAD's exhibition booth will have the opportunity to network with experts and gain insights on how QAD's Transportation Execution extends OTM for parcel carrier rating, and offers greater flexibility and standardization in their shipping operations. QAD's global multi-carrier parcel shipping simplifies enterprise parcel shipping processes and enables companies to enjoy worldwide carrier coverage, speed, flexibility and choice.

"We are thrilled to participate in the OTM User Conference Europe," said John Darroch, QAD's Senior Director Alliances Partnerships. "This event provides a valuable platform for transportation management professionals to learn from each other and explore new ways to optimize their operations. We look forward to sharing our knowledge and expertise with the attendees and demonstrating how QAD's solutions can help them achieve their business goals."

Event Details

What: OTM User Conference Europe

When: March 22, 2023. 17:00 hr March 24, 2023. 14:00 hr

Where: Marriott Hotel, Stadhouderskade, 12, Amsterdam, 1054 ES. NL.

Registration: To register to attend the OTM User Conference Europe 2023, click here. See the conference agenda here.

About QAD Enabling Adaptive Enterprises

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. To succeed in a turbulent world, facing disruptions in supply and fluctuations in demand, manufacturers and supply chains must rapidly respond to change and seamlessly optimize agility, efficiency, and resilience for effective customer service. QAD delivers Adaptive Applications to enable these Adaptive Enterprises.

Founded in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has customers in 84 countries around the world. Thousands of companies have deployed QAD enterprise solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), digital commerce (DC), supplier relationship management (SRM), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE) and enterprise quality management system (EQMS). To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

