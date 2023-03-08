Momcozy ("the Company"), a leading maternity and baby brand with a focus on moms' needs, attended the Baby Show with Lidl GB ("the Baby Show"), hosted at ExCel London March 3-5, 2023. The Baby Show is one of the largest pregnancy, baby, and parenting events in the UK, and has been helping new and expectant parents find everything they need for their growing families since 2002. With several stops around the UK planned for the year, the Baby Show in London allowed Momcozy to introduce themselves to the European market, which they have recently entered, and promote their products made for babies and mothers.

As part of their introduction to British consumers, Momcozy showed off an assortment of pumps, pump accessories, pumping bra and other maternity-inspired products to the delight of parents. Along with handing out free milk storage bags and showcasing cutting-edge products like their Warming and Vibration Lactation Massager, Momcozy centred their stand at M61 around their most popular innovation, the S12 Pro Breast Pump.

"Our goal as a company has always been to support mothers in their parenting journey. So whether it's a wearable breast pump, or a pumping bra all recognizes mom's voices, as the product's development came about from their input," said Ella, Marketing Manager of Momcozy.

Momcozy 4-in-1 pumping bra has been a game-changer for breastfeeding moms since its launch in 2022, with several moms on Amazon praising the bra's versatility and security with different kinds of pumps, as well as its comfortable and supportive fit. According to customer feedback, the bra's design is a particularly good fit with Momcozy's wearable breast pumps, fitting snugly without too much pressure for a better lactation experience.

Another flagship product of Momcozy, the S12 Pro, also attracted a lot of attention at the Baby Show. Following detailed interviews with the Momcozy community, the Company developed this new, hands-free pump series with an eye toward comfort for moms. Boasting single or double pump options, the S12 Pro comes with an updated double-sealed flange design that fits more snugly to offer moms a more efficient, soft suction pumping experience that also helps them avoid leakage.

"Also, we recently announced the year-long 'Parachute Care Program' to support more moms' breastfeeding journeys, and hope that we will be a companion for more moms in Europe," Ella said.

In addition to the Program, Momcozy is offering a 25% off for breast pump orders to moms who work in specific professions to celebrate International Women's Day. Moms in Europe can shop through Amazon or Momcozy website.

Following their introduction to the UK and other European countries at the Baby Show in London, Momcozy will also participate at the event's stop at NEC Birmingham May 12-14, 2023.

