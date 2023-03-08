CORRECTION: Public Offering of UAB "Orkela" bonds - via Bond Auction

Adjusted: Annual interest rate of 6% Seventh bond tranche yield - 7.5%. Up to 3 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. Investors in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia can purchase up to 3 000 bonds with a nominal value of EUR 1 000 and an annual interest rate of 6%. The purchase price per bond is EUR 985.358 Seventh bond tranche yield - 7.5%. Essential terms of the offering: -- Offering period during which the bonds can be subscribed (subscription process) starts on March 8, 2023 at 09:00 EET and ends on March 23, 2023 at 15:30 EET as follows: March 8 - 22, 2023 from 09:00 until 16:00 (EET) March 23, 2023 from 09:00 until 15:30 (EET). -- Settlement date: March 24, 2023. -- Retail investor wishing to submit a subscription order must contact their brokerage company. -- Market: VSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system) Order book: ORKLIPO (ISIN code: LT0000405961) -- All Nasdaq Vilnius Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of its clients Auction rules, amendment to prospectus are available as attachments. More information is availalbe here: https://lordslb.lt/orkela_bonds Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 525 31462 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1124431