Mittwoch, 08.03.2023
NuGen Medical: Ungebrochene Dynamik - Rallye setzt sich fort
Ericsson Annual Report 2022 published

  • The Annual Report 2022 available for download and printed version available for order
  • The Annual Report 2022 publication consists of Ericsson's Financial report 2022, the Corporate Governance Report 2022, the Remuneration Report 2022 and the Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report 2022

STOCKHOLM, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) Annual Report 2022 in Swedish as well as an English translation are now available to download from the Ericsson website: www.ericsson.com/en/investors/. Printed copies of the Annual Report 2022 will be available for order by filling in the form on this page: https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors/financial-reports/order-annual-report

The Swedish Annual Report 2022 is also available on Ericsson's website in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

For further information, please visit the Investor Relations pages: https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here

Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here

https://twitter.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Contact person
Peter Nyquist, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 705 75 29 06
E-mail: peter.nyquist@ericsson.com

Investors
Lena Häggblom, Director, Investor Relations
Phone: +46 72 593 27 78
E-mail: lena.haggblom@ericsson.com
Alan Ganson, Director, Investor Relations
Phone: +46 70 267 27 30
E-mail: alan.ganson@ericsson.com

Media

Kristoffer Edshage, Head of Regulatory and Financial Communication
Phone: +46 722 20 44 46
E-mail: media.relations@ericsson.com
Corporate Communications
Phone: +46 10 719 69 92
E-mail: media.relations@ericsson.com

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

This information is information that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 AM CET on March 8, 2023.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3729193/1896984.pdf

Ericsson Annual Report 2022

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ericsson-annual-report-2022-published-301765457.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
