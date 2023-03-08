DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to Trading
The following securities will be restored to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market with effect from 08.00 today, 08 March 2023.
Hot Rocks Investments plc
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: HRIP
ISIN: GB00B1WV3198
