8 March 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 7 March 2023 it purchased a total of 169,727 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 120,000 49,727 Number of ordinary shares purchased EUR1.0680 GBP0.9470 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0480 GBP0.9370 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0596 GBP0.9421

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 685,273,322 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 402 1.0480 XDUB 08:34:13 00027429942TRDU1 2,641 1.0480 XDUB 08:34:13 00027429943TRDU1 6 1.0480 XDUB 08:34:13 00027429944TRDU1 1,300 1.0480 XDUB 08:34:34 00027429948TRDU1 1,641 1.0560 XDUB 09:00:09 00027430194TRDU1 5,225 1.0600 XDUB 09:18:14 00027430458TRDU1 2,583 1.0600 XDUB 09:18:14 00027430459TRDU1 1,859 1.0640 XDUB 09:20:40 00027430529TRDU1 1,307 1.0680 XDUB 09:59:10 00027431070TRDU1 2,849 1.0680 XDUB 09:59:10 00027431071TRDU1 255 1.0680 XDUB 09:59:10 00027431072TRDU1 4,388 1.0680 XDUB 09:59:10 00027431073TRDU1 3,387 1.0660 XDUB 10:09:13 00027431120TRDU1 123 1.0660 XDUB 10:09:13 00027431122TRDU1 829 1.0660 XDUB 10:09:13 00027431123TRDU1 1,921 1.0620 XDUB 10:43:52 00027431268TRDU1 5,898 1.0620 XDUB 10:43:52 00027431269TRDU1 1,500 1.0560 XDUB 11:27:42 00027431637TRDU1 1,893 1.0560 XDUB 11:36:56 00027431717TRDU1 5,669 1.0540 XDUB 11:38:57 00027431729TRDU1 2,074 1.0560 XDUB 12:19:19 00027432116TRDU1 2,123 1.0560 XDUB 12:19:19 00027432118TRDU1 2,152 1.0560 XDUB 12:50:55 00027432286TRDU1 1,925 1.0560 XDUB 13:02:55 00027432349TRDU1 2,031 1.0600 XDUB 13:14:55 00027432425TRDU1 2,034 1.0600 XDUB 13:23:57 00027432510TRDU1 2,170 1.0600 XDUB 13:33:31 00027432575TRDU1 2,168 1.0600 XDUB 13:43:08 00027432664TRDU1 5,589 1.0660 XDUB 14:14:00 00027432929TRDU1 2,109 1.0660 XDUB 14:18:45 00027433032TRDU1 5,664 1.0640 XDUB 14:20:57 00027433054TRDU1 3,307 1.0620 XDUB 15:00:15 00027433642TRDU1 2,231 1.0620 XDUB 15:00:15 00027433643TRDU1 648 1.0620 XDUB 15:00:15 00027433644TRDU1 1,836 1.0620 XDUB 15:00:15 00027433645TRDU1 873 1.0620 XDUB 15:00:15 00027433646TRDU1 1,653 1.0620 XDUB 15:00:15 00027433647TRDU1 2,904 1.0620 XDUB 15:00:15 00027433648TRDU1 1,061 1.0580 XDUB 15:10:11 00027434114TRDU1 1,860 1.0580 XDUB 15:10:11 00027434115TRDU1 844 1.0580 XDUB 15:10:11 00027434116TRDU1 1,895 1.0540 XDUB 15:22:39 00027434301TRDU1 1,962 1.0540 XDUB 15:22:39 00027434302TRDU1 2,024 1.0520 XDUB 15:30:29 00027434472TRDU1 51 1.0540 XDUB 16:00:09 00027434931TRDU1 688 1.0540 XDUB 16:00:09 00027434932TRDU1 5,355 1.0560 XDUB 16:10:42 00027435149TRDU1 5,832 1.0560 XDUB 16:10:42 00027435150TRDU1 2,100 1.0560 XDUB 16:15:22 00027435243TRDU1 1,942 1.0560 XDUB 16:19:06 00027435372TRDU1 2,128 1.0560 XDUB 16:22:10 00027435431TRDU1 3,091 1.0580 XDUB 16:27:13 00027435536TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,100 0.9370 XLON 09:00:26 00027430204TRDU1 268 0.9370 XLON 09:08:22 00027430280TRDU1 5,120 0.9400 XLON 09:18:24 00027430460TRDU1 5,833 0.9470 XLON 10:09:13 00027431118TRDU1 1,090 0.9470 XLON 10:09:13 00027431119TRDU1 22 0.9470 XLON 10:09:13 00027431121TRDU1 1,120 0.9450 XLON 10:33:25 00027431189TRDU1 434 0.9390 XLON 10:44:01 00027431272TRDU1 566 0.9380 XLON 10:44:01 00027431273TRDU1 613 0.9390 XLON 10:44:01 00027431271TRDU1 1,131 0.9400 XLON 10:44:01 00027431270TRDU1 1,017 0.9380 XLON 11:20:48 00027431622TRDU1 1,041 0.9380 XLON 11:34:09 00027431682TRDU1 268 0.9380 XLON 12:02:02 00027431968TRDU1 179 0.9380 XLON 12:19:19 00027432111TRDU1 2,506 0.9380 XLON 12:19:19 00027432112TRDU1 44 0.9380 XLON 12:19:19 00027432113TRDU1 384 0.9380 XLON 12:19:19 00027432114TRDU1 913 0.9380 XLON 12:19:19 00027432115TRDU1 598 0.9380 XLON 12:19:19 00027432117TRDU1 1,166 0.9380 XLON 12:56:34 00027432322TRDU1 38 0.9380 XLON 13:08:41 00027432372TRDU1 1,133 0.9450 XLON 13:14:52 00027432424TRDU1 1,119 0.9450 XLON 13:22:39 00027432504TRDU1 1,057 0.9440 XLON 13:34:23 00027432592TRDU1 1,628 0.9450 XLON 14:00:09 00027432778TRDU1 53 0.9450 XLON 14:00:09 00027432777TRDU1 535 0.9450 XLON 14:00:09 00027432776TRDU1 1,222 0.9450 XLON 14:20:57 00027433055TRDU1 803 0.9450 XLON 14:20:57 00027433056TRDU1 410 0.9450 XLON 14:20:57 00027433057TRDU1 348 0.9450 XLON 14:20:57 00027433058TRDU1 1,113 0.9450 XLON 14:20:57 00027433059TRDU1 770 0.9450 XLON 14:20:57 00027433060TRDU1 312 0.9430 XLON 14:38:00 00027433398TRDU1 790 0.9430 XLON 14:38:00 00027433399TRDU1 2,600 0.9440 XLON 15:00:18 00027433649TRDU1 1,000 0.9440 XLON 15:01:16 00027433693TRDU1 42 0.9440 XLON 15:01:16 00027433694TRDU1 2,104 0.9440 XLON 15:10:11 00027434113TRDU1 465 0.9420 XLON 15:14:45 00027434180TRDU1 660 0.9420 XLON 15:14:45 00027434181TRDU1 27 0.9420 XLON 15:14:45 00027434179TRDU1 1,168 0.9420 XLON 15:21:07 00027434287TRDU1 1,000 0.9370 XLON 15:22:39 00027434304TRDU1 225 0.9370 XLON 15:22:39 00027434305TRDU1 2,057 0.9390 XLON 15:22:39 00027434303TRDU1 1,635 0.9390 XLON 15:55:34 00027434838TRDU1

