Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: Ungebrochene Dynamik - Rallye setzt sich fort
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Stuttgart
08.03.23
08:04 Uhr
1,046 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0461,08009:51
Dow Jones News
08.03.2023 | 08:31
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 08-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

8 March 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 7 March 2023 it purchased a total of 169,727 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            120,000     49,727 
Number of ordinary shares purchased 
 
                            EUR1.0680     GBP0.9470 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0480     GBP0.9370 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0596     GBP0.9421

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 685,273,322 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
402       1.0480        XDUB     08:34:13      00027429942TRDU1 
2,641      1.0480        XDUB     08:34:13      00027429943TRDU1 
6        1.0480        XDUB     08:34:13      00027429944TRDU1 
1,300      1.0480        XDUB     08:34:34      00027429948TRDU1 
1,641      1.0560        XDUB     09:00:09      00027430194TRDU1 
5,225      1.0600        XDUB     09:18:14      00027430458TRDU1 
2,583      1.0600        XDUB     09:18:14      00027430459TRDU1 
1,859      1.0640        XDUB     09:20:40      00027430529TRDU1 
1,307      1.0680        XDUB     09:59:10      00027431070TRDU1 
2,849      1.0680        XDUB     09:59:10      00027431071TRDU1 
255       1.0680        XDUB     09:59:10      00027431072TRDU1 
4,388      1.0680        XDUB     09:59:10      00027431073TRDU1 
3,387      1.0660        XDUB     10:09:13      00027431120TRDU1 
123       1.0660        XDUB     10:09:13      00027431122TRDU1 
829       1.0660        XDUB     10:09:13      00027431123TRDU1 
1,921      1.0620        XDUB     10:43:52      00027431268TRDU1 
5,898      1.0620        XDUB     10:43:52      00027431269TRDU1 
1,500      1.0560        XDUB     11:27:42      00027431637TRDU1 
1,893      1.0560        XDUB     11:36:56      00027431717TRDU1 
5,669      1.0540        XDUB     11:38:57      00027431729TRDU1 
2,074      1.0560        XDUB     12:19:19      00027432116TRDU1 
2,123      1.0560        XDUB     12:19:19      00027432118TRDU1 
2,152      1.0560        XDUB     12:50:55      00027432286TRDU1 
1,925      1.0560        XDUB     13:02:55      00027432349TRDU1 
2,031      1.0600        XDUB     13:14:55      00027432425TRDU1 
2,034      1.0600        XDUB     13:23:57      00027432510TRDU1 
2,170      1.0600        XDUB     13:33:31      00027432575TRDU1 
2,168      1.0600        XDUB     13:43:08      00027432664TRDU1 
5,589      1.0660        XDUB     14:14:00      00027432929TRDU1 
2,109      1.0660        XDUB     14:18:45      00027433032TRDU1 
5,664      1.0640        XDUB     14:20:57      00027433054TRDU1 
3,307      1.0620        XDUB     15:00:15      00027433642TRDU1 
2,231      1.0620        XDUB     15:00:15      00027433643TRDU1 
648       1.0620        XDUB     15:00:15      00027433644TRDU1 
1,836      1.0620        XDUB     15:00:15      00027433645TRDU1 
873       1.0620        XDUB     15:00:15      00027433646TRDU1 
1,653      1.0620        XDUB     15:00:15      00027433647TRDU1 
2,904      1.0620        XDUB     15:00:15      00027433648TRDU1 
1,061      1.0580        XDUB     15:10:11      00027434114TRDU1 
1,860      1.0580        XDUB     15:10:11      00027434115TRDU1 
844       1.0580        XDUB     15:10:11      00027434116TRDU1 
1,895      1.0540        XDUB     15:22:39      00027434301TRDU1 
1,962      1.0540        XDUB     15:22:39      00027434302TRDU1 
2,024      1.0520        XDUB     15:30:29      00027434472TRDU1 
51        1.0540        XDUB     16:00:09      00027434931TRDU1 
688       1.0540        XDUB     16:00:09      00027434932TRDU1 
5,355      1.0560        XDUB     16:10:42      00027435149TRDU1 
5,832      1.0560        XDUB     16:10:42      00027435150TRDU1 
2,100      1.0560        XDUB     16:15:22      00027435243TRDU1 
1,942      1.0560        XDUB     16:19:06      00027435372TRDU1 
2,128      1.0560        XDUB     16:22:10      00027435431TRDU1 
3,091      1.0580        XDUB     16:27:13      00027435536TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,100      0.9370        XLON     09:00:26      00027430204TRDU1 
268       0.9370        XLON     09:08:22      00027430280TRDU1 
5,120      0.9400        XLON     09:18:24      00027430460TRDU1 
5,833      0.9470        XLON     10:09:13      00027431118TRDU1 
1,090      0.9470        XLON     10:09:13      00027431119TRDU1 
22        0.9470        XLON     10:09:13      00027431121TRDU1 
1,120      0.9450        XLON     10:33:25      00027431189TRDU1 
434       0.9390        XLON     10:44:01      00027431272TRDU1 
566       0.9380        XLON     10:44:01      00027431273TRDU1 
613       0.9390        XLON     10:44:01      00027431271TRDU1 
1,131      0.9400        XLON     10:44:01      00027431270TRDU1 
1,017      0.9380        XLON     11:20:48      00027431622TRDU1 
1,041      0.9380        XLON     11:34:09      00027431682TRDU1 
268       0.9380        XLON     12:02:02      00027431968TRDU1 
179       0.9380        XLON     12:19:19      00027432111TRDU1 
2,506      0.9380        XLON     12:19:19      00027432112TRDU1 
44        0.9380        XLON     12:19:19      00027432113TRDU1 
384       0.9380        XLON     12:19:19      00027432114TRDU1 
913       0.9380        XLON     12:19:19      00027432115TRDU1 
598       0.9380        XLON     12:19:19      00027432117TRDU1 
1,166      0.9380        XLON     12:56:34      00027432322TRDU1 
38        0.9380        XLON     13:08:41      00027432372TRDU1 
1,133      0.9450        XLON     13:14:52      00027432424TRDU1 
1,119      0.9450        XLON     13:22:39      00027432504TRDU1 
1,057      0.9440        XLON     13:34:23      00027432592TRDU1 
1,628      0.9450        XLON     14:00:09      00027432778TRDU1 
53        0.9450        XLON     14:00:09      00027432777TRDU1 
535       0.9450        XLON     14:00:09      00027432776TRDU1 
1,222      0.9450        XLON     14:20:57      00027433055TRDU1 
803       0.9450        XLON     14:20:57      00027433056TRDU1 
410       0.9450        XLON     14:20:57      00027433057TRDU1 
348       0.9450        XLON     14:20:57      00027433058TRDU1 
1,113      0.9450        XLON     14:20:57      00027433059TRDU1 
770       0.9450        XLON     14:20:57      00027433060TRDU1 
312       0.9430        XLON     14:38:00      00027433398TRDU1 
790       0.9430        XLON     14:38:00      00027433399TRDU1 
2,600      0.9440        XLON     15:00:18      00027433649TRDU1 
1,000      0.9440        XLON     15:01:16      00027433693TRDU1 
42        0.9440        XLON     15:01:16      00027433694TRDU1 
2,104      0.9440        XLON     15:10:11      00027434113TRDU1 
465       0.9420        XLON     15:14:45      00027434180TRDU1 
660       0.9420        XLON     15:14:45      00027434181TRDU1 
27        0.9420        XLON     15:14:45      00027434179TRDU1 
1,168      0.9420        XLON     15:21:07      00027434287TRDU1 
1,000      0.9370        XLON     15:22:39      00027434304TRDU1 
225       0.9370        XLON     15:22:39      00027434305TRDU1 
2,057      0.9390        XLON     15:22:39      00027434303TRDU1 
1,635      0.9390        XLON     15:55:34      00027434838TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 228164 
EQS News ID:  1577051 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1577051&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 08, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.