D-ID's Generative AI to Power Online Chatbot for Victims of Domestic Violence

Campaign initiated by D-ID and Spring ACT in collaboration with Microsoft and UN Women marks International Women's Day

TEL AVIV, Israel and ZURICH, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D-ID, a world leader in generative AI, and Spring ACT, an award-winning non-profit organization that leverages technology to eliminate global injustices, announced today a campaign to use Generative AI to strengthen global online support for victims of domestic violence. Leveraging D-ID'stext-to-video technology, Spring ACT will bring its untraceable online domestic violence chatbot Sophia.chat, to life by animating the photorealistic avatar to make it more relatable and accessible. This will enable victims from anywhere in the world to interact with the talking chatbot in several languages including English, French, Spanish, Russian, Arabic, Swahili and Chinese Mandarin. Through its Philanthropies program, Microsoft is supporting the Sophia campaign, which leverages Microsoft Azure AI's text-to-speech capabilities and Azure AI cloud infrastructure.