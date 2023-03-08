

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Restaurant Group Plc (RTN.L), a British chain of restaurants and pubs, reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2022 loss before tax on an IFRS 16 basis was 86.8 million pounds, wider than loss of 35.2 million pounds a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was 20.3 million pounds on a pre IFRS 16 basis, compared to profit of 16.6 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA profit on a pre IFRS 16 basis was 83.0 million pounds, up from last year's 81.2 million pounds.



Total sales climbed to 883.0 million pounds from 636.6 million pounds last year.



Looking ahead, the company said it recorded a very encouraging start to the trading year, and that expectations for fiscal 2023 remain unchanged.



Regarding the medium-term strategy, the company said strategic plan has been developed to deliver significant EBITDA margin accretion over a three-year time horizon. The company targets an improvement of 250bps to 350bps.



The Board is continually reviewing longer-term strategic options and will update as appropriate.



