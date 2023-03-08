

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L), on Wednesday, reported a turnaround to profit for the fiscal year 2022, reflecting higher revenues and lower costs.



The company's FY22 profit after tax was $49 million, compared to a loss of $81 million incurred a year ago. On a per share basis, basic earnings totaled 3.4c versus a loss of 5.7c posted previous year.



Total revenue amounted to $1.78 billion, 40% higher than the prior year's revenue of $1.29 billion.



Free cash flow rose to $267 million from $245 million in 2021 primarily due to an increase in underlying operating cash flow and no debt arrangement fees being incurred in 2022, partially offset by increase in capital investment due to the increased equity interest in Ghana.



Underlying operating cash flow increased to $972 million from $711 million in 2021, largely due to an increase in revenue.



Rahul Dhir, Chief Executive Officer, Tullow Oil, said, '2022 saw Tullow successfully deliver against our business plan. A high focus on cost control and a disciplined approach to operational efficiency has driven a very strong performance for the year, with group production in line with guidance and expectations, delivering free cash flow of $267 million, lowering net debt to $1.9 billion and reducing cash gearing to 1.3x net debt to EBITDAX...'



