Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USHY LN) Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-March-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 07-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 86.9824

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1176253

CODE: USHY LN

ISIN: LU1435356149

