Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: Ungebrochene Dynamik - Rallye setzt sich fort
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B87V ISIN: US79466L3024 Ticker-Symbol: FOO 
Tradegate
08.03.23
11:39 Uhr
174,98 Euro
+1,22
+0,70 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
SALESFORCE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SALESFORCE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
173,60174,9611:40
173,60174,9611:40
PR Newswire
08.03.2023 | 10:06
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Coosto expands the integration for Salesforce with a powerful app for Salesforce marketing cloud

Businesses and organizations that utilize Salesforce can seamlessly integrate their entire content and social media management through two powerful Salesforce service and marketing cloud apps offered by Coosto.

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coosto announced today the launch of Coosto for Salesforce Marketing Cloud, the second Coosto app available on the Salesforce AppExchange. These powerful Coosto apps enable customers to effortlessly manage their online content and social media presence directly within Salesforce.

Coosto: The content & social media marketing tool

Coosto delivers a cutting-edge content and social media marketing tool, providing practical solutions for every stage of the content marketing process. Our loyal customers rely on Coosto to generate and distribute exceptional content, expertly manage their online community, and track and analyze their results with ease.

Coosto offers an outstanding alternative for Salesforce customers who previously used Salesforce Social Studio, as this product is being phased out by Salesforce. By utilizing the Coosto for Salesforce Marketing Cloud app, customers can seamlessly access the full range of Coosto's features directly within the Salesforce Marketing Cloud platform.

Coosto for Salesforce Marketing Cloud is currently available on AppExchange.

This new app is a valuable addition to Coosto's existing Salesforce app, Coosto for Salesforce Service Cloud. Together, these apps allow customers to gain real-time insights on social interactions and engage with their customers directly from Sales & Service Cloud. Coosto for Service Cloud is available on AppExchange.

Toine Verheul, CEO of Coosto, stated: 'We are proud to have strengthened our partnership with Salesforce, providing customers with the tools they need to fully manage their online content and social media directly within the Salesforce platform. With both Marketing Cloud and Service Cloud apps now available on the Salesforce AppExchange, we are excited to offer our customers a seamless and streamlined experience.'

More information: https://www.coosto.com/coosto-salesforce

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/coosto-expands-the-integration-for-salesforce-with-a-powerful-app-for-salesforce-marketing-cloud-301765517.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.