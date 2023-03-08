enfinium announces new family support policies across the organisation to support equality, diversity and inclusion

LONDON, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To champion International Women's Day, enfinium is pleased to launch a new set of family support and maternity policies that exceed the industry norm by granting women employees up to 9 months of fully paid maternity leave across the organisation. The new policies form part of enfinium's equality, diversity and inclusion (E,D&I) strategy and also include enhanced provision for paternity and shared parental leave.





The new maternity policy, starting with immediate effect, sees members of staff who have been at the company for longer than 3 years, receive 39 weeks full pay. Those with at least 12 months' service will be entitled to 26 weeks full pay. The change sees enfinium take a leading position in industry in terms of maternity and family support for staff and highlights the company's progressive, female-friendly approach to diversity.

Mike Maudsley, Chief Executive Officer at enfinium, said "Our aim is to make enfinium a great place to work for women, one that is inclusive and progressive because we know that diverse teams perform better. We also know that enhanced maternity policies are proven to create and retain happier and more productive workforces. Coinciding with International Women's Day, I am delighted to announce these changes to our family support policies, which will put enfinium at the forefront of industry in the UK, reflecting our ongoing commitment to building a more diverse workplace."

To further underline enfinium's commitment to International Women's Day, the company has made a significant £1,000 donation to Young Women's Trust. Young Women's Trust supports young women aged 18-30 with their free 'Work It Out' service. The service unlocks young women's potential by building skills, strong mental health and opening up opportunities for their futures. You can find out more about the work of Young Women's Trust at www.youngwomenstrust.org.

